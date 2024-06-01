Just in time: Clemson baseball battles past High Point in NCAA opener

Heading into this weekend’s NCAA regional, Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich challenged the fan base to show up and be rowdy for the Tigers’ opener.

They answered his call and showed up by the thousands.

Clemson did, too — just barely.

Tristan Bissetta’s RBI single drove in Blake Wright and the Tigers eked out a 4-3 win over High Point to advance to the winner’s bracket. Clemson, the No. 6 overall seed in the field, played with its food most of the night but came through in the clutch to advance to a 5 p.m. Saturday game against Coastal Carolina.

Game recap

Clemson went with Tristan Smith, a sophomore lefty from nearby Boiling Springs, as the starter for its opening regional game. He was fresh — Smith hadn’t pitched since May 17 — and early on he delivered.

Across his first three innings, Smith went nine up, nine down and allowed zero runs against High Point. And after leaving three runners on base the first two innings, Clemson’s offense broke the seal and got on the board with center fielder Cam Cannarella’s RBI single to right field.

With the Tigers leading 1-0, things got a little more interesting in the fourth inning.

High Point’s first batter reached first despite replay indicating Smith, Clemson’s pitcher, got his foot on the base before the runner reached it — Clemson unsuccessfully challenged that play — and that runner reached second base on a passed ball. Then, an RBI single to right field and a ball-handling error by Clemson’s Alden Mathes brought in the tying runner from third.

High Point went up 2-1 on the No. 6 overall seed in the bracket in that same inning with a well-placed RBI single that just snuck past Clemson’s shortstop and into middle left field.

Clemson, trailing at home, promptly tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with Jarren Purify’s RBI sacrifice bunt. But the Tigers also left that inning with no more coach’s challenges left, as Bakich burned his second on a mostly clear “runner out at home” call, which was upheld.

High Point retook the lead, 3-2, with a run in the top of the sixth inning and ended the night for Clemson starting pitcher Smith, who exited with a solid line of 5.1 innings, six hits, three runs (but only one earned run) and nine strikeouts.

With junior right-hander Reed Garris spelling Smith, Clemson got out of the inning allowing no runs and tied the game for a second time, at 3-3, on an RBI single by Purify. It was the second time in two innings the talented freshman from Michigan drove one in for the Tigers.

Garris blanked High Point in the seventh inning — with the final out coming on a highlight-worthy play, a catcher to first base throw-out — before reliever Lucas Mahlstedt, Clemson’s third pitcher of the night, allowed zero runs in the eighth.

After Wright reached base on a leadoff double and Cannarella was intentionally walked, Wright scored via walkoff to win it for the Tigers.

Next Clemson baseball game

Who: Clemson (42-14) vs. Coastal Carolina (35-23)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson

TV: TBD