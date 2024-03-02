With just three games remaining, Hogs fans ready for season to end

The Arkansas basketball team has just three regular-season games remaining, including today’s trip to Kentucky’s Rupp Arena for a showdown with the No. 15 Wildcats.

For most Razorback fans, the end can’t get here soon enough. Although there is still a good chance that the Razorbacks qualify for at least one game in the upcoming SEC Tournament, the true interest level is waning.

After Arkansas had won it’s two prior games, before Tuesday night’s disappointing defeat at home to Vanderbilt, there was a last-sap effort to bring hope to the season. The Commodores made sure to crush those hopes.

Most of the chatter on X and social media has focused on baseball and softball, of late – two programs that have a chance to pull Hog fans out of the doldrums.

There is the somewhat positive fact that Arkansas has defeated Kentucky the last two games they have played in Lexington. But being 13.5-point underdogs when they tip off today at 12:30 on CBS, that fact seems meaningless.

Here is some of what was posted on X:

Gameday

Road not so bad

Given home results, road hasn't been so bad for Arkansas basketball https://t.co/0I0OvgC1Ci @RazorbacksUSA — RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) March 2, 2024

Bugs me

Really bugs me that the basketball goal isn’t centered — Roasted Razorback (@HighOnTheHog7) March 1, 2024

Men vs. women

Arkansas Razorbacks womens basketball Unlike the mens team, the Arkansas Razorbacks womens basketball team has never been one of the national powerhouses. However, they have always been a team that can cause an upset. They have made the Elite Eight four times, and in 2021 — Abdiel Dodson (@abdiel_dodson) March 1, 2024

Most disappointing

Column: This is the most disappointing Arkansas basketball since…when? https://t.co/SwoVnfz9vM pic.twitter.com/1ZzfFkyd1T — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) March 1, 2024

New SEC legend

Arkansas basketball great was selected to this year's class of SEC's Legends https://t.co/ZaF9AOZFSu pic.twitter.com/1iWsXzgiBa — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) March 1, 2024

Team is toast

This basketball team is Toast. Just like your poll yesterday. — HawgDoc (@DWALL_Razorback) March 1, 2024

A little worried

1/2 I’m 61 y.o. & have followed the Hogs my entire life. At no point prior to now have I been so discouraged, ambivalent, & just done with Razorback football (in particular) & basketball (is getting there). But it’s more College Football for all the above, than Arkansas. — Yingling with a Y (@HawgCrypto) February 29, 2024

Rule of 30s

Just heard the rule of 30s for Razorback Sports…1964 Football Championship, 1994 Basketball Championship, 2024..it's Our Year @RazorbackBSB !!! — MerebugCD❤️🐗‼️ (@MeredithCD) February 29, 2024

Keys to victory

Arkansas keys to victory against Kentucky: – defend the perimeter

– take care of the basketball

– get to the line and make free throws

– be efficient offensively

– make adjustment at halftime

– score more points than the Wildcats — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 2, 2024

Familiar faces

Things to watch

Three things to watch when Kentucky basketball plays Arkansas at Rupp Arena https://t.co/2AYOdcjAtK — Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) March 2, 2024

Full rosters

Scouting report

Scouting Report: Arkansas Razorbacks -Improved offense since our last meeting, but still struggle from deep

-Athleticism can cause problems around the rim, but they are undersized

-Stay between them and the basket!!!

-Just keep scoring. Go score 90 Read: https://t.co/Dlh7KFRLa1 pic.twitter.com/faUjgGCp76 — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) March 2, 2024

The gameplan

Razorback Gameplan the rest of the season : SCORE — ARKANSAS MAN (@bosscogg) March 2, 2024

