With just three games remaining, Hogs fans ready for season to end
The Arkansas basketball team has just three regular-season games remaining, including today’s trip to Kentucky’s Rupp Arena for a showdown with the No. 15 Wildcats.
For most Razorback fans, the end can’t get here soon enough. Although there is still a good chance that the Razorbacks qualify for at least one game in the upcoming SEC Tournament, the true interest level is waning.
After Arkansas had won it’s two prior games, before Tuesday night’s disappointing defeat at home to Vanderbilt, there was a last-sap effort to bring hope to the season. The Commodores made sure to crush those hopes.
Most of the chatter on X and social media has focused on baseball and softball, of late – two programs that have a chance to pull Hog fans out of the doldrums.
There is the somewhat positive fact that Arkansas has defeated Kentucky the last two games they have played in Lexington. But being 13.5-point underdogs when they tip off today at 12:30 on CBS, that fact seems meaningless.
Here is some of what was posted on X:
Gameday
Bluegrass basketball
Gameday Links: https://t.co/0XQAsbaa92 pic.twitter.com/CYMjVZtwxL
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 2, 2024
Road not so bad
Given home results, road hasn't been so bad for Arkansas basketball https://t.co/0I0OvgC1Ci @RazorbacksUSA
— RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) March 2, 2024
Bugs me
Really bugs me that the basketball goal isn’t centered
— Roasted Razorback (@HighOnTheHog7) March 1, 2024
Men vs. women
Arkansas Razorbacks womens basketball Unlike the mens team, the Arkansas Razorbacks womens basketball team has never been one of the national powerhouses. However, they have always been a team that can cause an upset. They have made the Elite Eight four times, and in 2021
— Abdiel Dodson (@abdiel_dodson) March 1, 2024
Most disappointing
Column: This is the most disappointing Arkansas basketball since…when? https://t.co/SwoVnfz9vM pic.twitter.com/1ZzfFkyd1T
— Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) March 1, 2024
New SEC legend
Arkansas basketball great was selected to this year's class of SEC's Legends https://t.co/ZaF9AOZFSu pic.twitter.com/1iWsXzgiBa
— Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) March 1, 2024
Team is toast
This basketball team is Toast. Just like your poll yesterday.
— HawgDoc (@DWALL_Razorback) March 1, 2024
A little worried
1/2 I’m 61 y.o. & have followed the Hogs my entire life. At no point prior to now have I been so discouraged, ambivalent, & just done with Razorback football (in particular) & basketball (is getting there). But it’s more College Football for all the above, than Arkansas.
— Yingling with a Y (@HawgCrypto) February 29, 2024
Rule of 30s
Just heard the rule of 30s for Razorback Sports…1964 Football Championship, 1994 Basketball Championship, 2024..it's Our Year @RazorbackBSB !!!
— MerebugCD❤️🐗‼️ (@MeredithCD) February 29, 2024
Keys to victory
Arkansas keys to victory against Kentucky:
– defend the perimeter
– take care of the basketball
– get to the line and make free throws
– be efficient offensively
– make adjustment at halftime
– score more points than the Wildcats
— JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 2, 2024
Familiar faces
With the @ArkRazorbacks out of contention, it's time for @RazorbackMBB fans to get behind familiar faces to get postseason basketball fix.@SEC @SECNetwork @SINow @LRTrojans #WPS #Arkansas #LittleRocksTeam https://t.co/eAhbquUmih
— AllHogs (@allhogswps) March 2, 2024
Things to watch
Three things to watch when Kentucky basketball plays Arkansas at Rupp Arena https://t.co/2AYOdcjAtK
— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) March 2, 2024
Full rosters
Seems like things are trending towards both Kentucky and Arkansas having a full roster.
Rob Dillingham did not play in Fayetteville while Davonte Davis & Trevon Brazile were both out for the Razorbacks.
Tre Mitchell, Jalen Graham, & Keyon Menifield could all return today.
— Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) March 2, 2024
Scouting report
Scouting Report: Arkansas Razorbacks
-Improved offense since our last meeting, but still struggle from deep
-Athleticism can cause problems around the rim, but they are undersized
-Stay between them and the basket!!!
-Just keep scoring. Go score 90
Read: https://t.co/Dlh7KFRLa1 pic.twitter.com/faUjgGCp76
— Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) March 2, 2024
The gameplan
Razorback Gameplan the rest of the season : SCORE
— ARKANSAS MAN (@bosscogg) March 2, 2024
With three