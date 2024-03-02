Advertisement

With just three games remaining, Hogs fans ready for season to end

The Arkansas basketball team has just three regular-season games remaining, including today’s trip to Kentucky’s Rupp Arena for a showdown with the No. 15 Wildcats.

For most Razorback fans, the end can’t get here soon enough. Although there is still a good chance that the Razorbacks qualify for at least one game in the upcoming SEC Tournament, the true interest level is waning.

After Arkansas had won it’s two prior games, before Tuesday night’s disappointing defeat at home to Vanderbilt, there was a last-sap effort to bring hope to the season. The Commodores made sure to crush those hopes.

Most of the chatter on X and social media has focused on baseball and softball, of late – two programs that have a chance to pull Hog fans out of the doldrums.

There is the somewhat positive fact that Arkansas has defeated Kentucky the last two games they have played in Lexington. But being 13.5-point underdogs when they tip off today at 12:30 on CBS, that fact seems meaningless.

Here is some of what was posted on X:

