‘I just thought we weren’t in sync’: Oklahoma’s conference offensive woes continue

It is no secret, the Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball has an offense problem. The Sooners are averaging 69.8 points per game in their last five games.

That includes the 84-point game they had vs. Texas Tech. That’s also nearly eight points below their season average of 77.6. They’ve scored 73 or less in seven of their nine conference games. Porter Moser spoke with the media on Monday ahead of their game against the BYU Cougars about what they need to do to get their offense back on track.

“I just thought we weren’t in sync,” Moser said. “When you don’t make shots, it doesn’t look in sync. Trust me. When you start making shots it’s ‘Oh things are clicking.’ So, that’s a big part of it. It was good to see Tre (Le’Tre Darthard) get back into the flow. Tre got into a flow and got some shots going. I think Javian, Los (Milos Uzan) and Otega, those three, got to get them in the flow. Rivaldo has continued to give us great minutes.”

It’s not as easy as just making shots. When you watched the UCF Knights game, it was more about not having basketball players able to create looks for themselves or their teammates. They better figure it out as BYU has a top-15 scoring offense in the country, averaging just over 84 points per game.

