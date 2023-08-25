And just like that, Texas State's already-swollen 2023 signing class grows to 53 strong

Former Colorado defensive end Chance Main transferred to Texas State two weeks before the season opener. As a graduate transfer, he's eligible to play immediately and has one season of eligibility.

SAN MARCOS — Fall camp is finished and Texas State's season opener at Baylor next week is just around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped the Bobcats from adding to the 2023 signing class.

On Monday, they announced that Colorado defensive end Chance Main had transferred in. He's immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer and will be playing his final college season.

Texas State finished its 2023 recruiting cycle with 53 scholarship signees — 19 Power Five transfers, 13 FCS transfers, seven Group of Five transfers, seven junior college transfers and seven high school prospects. Of the 53, 27 are on offense and 26 are on defense. Main was the 11th defensive lineman signed.

“I wish it wouldn’t have been so late. We tried to get him here earlier,” Texas State coach G.J. Kinne said. “He went to Colorado and then hopped back in the portal. We had a spot open. I didn’t get to coach Chance, but a lot of our coaches on staff and a lot of our players knew him.

"We knew he’d be a really good fit for us. He’s a great person, and, once again, he has great length, great athleticism. We didn’t talk about, ‘You shouldn’t have done this; you shouldn’t have done that.’ We welcomed him with open arms.”

Main started his career at Independence Community College in 2017 and 2018 before transferring to Incarnate Word for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. After missing all of 2021 with a shoulder injury, he transferred to Colorado for what he thought was his last season in 2022.

He didn’t start, but appeared in all 12 games, registering 27 tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect entered his name in the NFL draft and participated in Incarnate Word’s pro day before a medical hardship waiver was approved this spring, granting him another season of eligibility.

A coaching change saw Deon Sanders take over at Colorado after the 2022 season. Main entered the portal after his waiver was approved but decided to stay in Boulder. After working out with the Buffaloes throughout the summer, he decided to reunite with his old Incarnate Word coaches in San Marcos. Texas State was able to offer him a scholarship after former Texas linebacker Derrick Brown signed in June but didn’t report to camp, ultimately ending up in junior college.

“The best players are going to play,” Kinne said. “Obviously, he has to come in here and learn the system — you know, he hasn’t practiced in a little bit. Get in playing shape. ... It’s one of those deals where he’s just out there learning.

"Good thing for him, he’s played a lot of ball, and he’s not a freshman or transfer that hasn’t played any ball. He’s kind of like a veteran, late pickup in the NFL. I guess that’s what this is turning into. It’s pretty cool.”

Soccer: Texas State (2-1) won its first two games before losing 3-0 Thursday to North Texas. The Bobcats started the season with a 3-1 win over McNeese State, then beat Central Arkansas 5-1 Sunday. Texas State will be on the road for the first time this weekend when it travels to UTSA.

Volleyball: The Bobcats (1-0) won their season opener as they continue to play in the Tennessee Classic in Knoxville. They swept Marist College on Friday and were scheduled to play host Tennessee on Friday night. Texas State will face Tennessee-Martin on Saturday morning for its final game of the tournament. The Bobcats will host the Texas State Invitational next weekend, featuring North Texas and Houston.

