Just Stop Oil protesters removed by Police in London -.mp4
Fans haven't been offered refunds after they saw less than 10 minutes of practice Thursday night.
The session lasted less than 20 minutes and Sainz is now facing a 10-place grid penalty in Sunday's race.
After starting out 1-4, both the Bengals and receiver Ja'Marr Chase have corrected course.
The heavyweight unification finally has a date.
Allen knows that Dorsey's not responsible for his league-worst 11 interceptions.
David Braun became Northwestern's interim head coach following the dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal.
U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Emma Hayes will be the USWNT’s next coach — but not until May.
Nobody in NFL history has come close to recovering from a torn Achilles as fast as Rodgers would need to. Why are we even entertaining the notion this could happen?
If the Heisman is supposed to go to the most outstanding player in college football, it’s hard to argue against Daniels’ case at this point.
The Chargers and Lions played a thriller on Sunday.
Thomas was arrested following an incident involving a contractor outside his home
Are you buying George Pickens' explanation of his social media actions?
Opening night in men's college basketball lacked any buzz until an unheralded program from the Sun Belt Conference delivered a stunning upset.
Russ Bengtson, author of A History of Basketball in Fifteen Sneakers, joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about some of the most famous basketball sneakers, why sneaker promotion has changed so dramatically, and what sneakers fans should be buying today.
Verdejo reportedly plans to appeal his sentence.
Who'll have a matchup-winning performance? Who's ready to rebound? See what our analysts are predicting will happen in Week 9.
Which under-rostered players could give us a big fantasy surprise in Week 9? Here's Scott Pianowski's list.
The Steelers got the best of Will Levis when it mattered most.
The Rangers, playing without postseason hero Adolis García, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
Brooke Wyckoff is entering her second full season leading No. 18 Florida State this fall.