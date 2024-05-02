Just Steel jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse
One horse in the 2024 Kentucky Derby is racing with his sire's legacy on the line when the 150th Race for the Roses starts on Saturday.
Just Steel comes from greatness at the Kentucky Derby. His sire, Justify, broke the "Curse of Apollo" by becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the first leg of the Triple Crown without racing as a two-year-old.
Heading into the 2024 Kentucky Derby, Justify's progeny has twice as many second-place finishes in races (4) as he does wins (2), including his most recent race in the 2024 Arkansas Derby. Just Steel will be looking to turn that luck around on Saturday with the help of a legendary horse trainer: D. Wayne Lukas.
Lukas has six Preakness Stakes wins and four Belmont Stakes wins to pair with his four Kentucky Derby wins, the latest of which came in 1999. While his horse in the 150th Kentucky Derby looks for his first win, the trainer will be hoping for his first win this century.
Here's everything to know about Just Steel ahead of Saturday's race.
Just Steel: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Keith Asmussen
Owner: BC Stables LLC
Sire: Justify
Dam: Irish Lights
Bred: Kentucky, United States
Just Steel Record: Past performances and career earnings
Past 2024 performances:
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Speed
1/1/24
Oaklawn Park
2024 Smarty Jones (LS)
2
Not listed
2/3/24
Oaklawn Park
2024 Southwest Stakes (G3)
2
93
2/24/24
Oaklawn Park
2024 Rebel Stakes (G2)
7
86
3/30/24
Oaklawn Park
2024 Arkansas Derby (G1)
2
100
Career Earnings: $628,295
Just Steel: Predictions, odds and analysis
Prediction, expert analysis:
Kentucky Derby experts: Three of six experts have Just Steel in the top 10
Churchill Downs reporter and analyst Kaitlin Free and KentuckyDerby.com writer and handicapper James Scully had Just Steel at No. 8 in their rankings. Churchill Downs senior producer and racing analyst Joe Kristufek had Just Steel at No. 9.
Just Steel odds: 20-1 (morning line)
Post number: 6
Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Morning-line odds (American odds)*
1
Dornoch
Danny Gargan
Luis Saez
20-1 (+2000)
2
Sierra Leone
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
3-1 (+300)
3
Mystik Dan
Kenny McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
20-1 (+2000)
4
Catching Freedom
Brad Cox
Flavien Prat
8-1 (+800)
5
Catalytic
Saffie Joseph Jr.
José Ortiz
30-1 (+3000)
6
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Keith Asmussen
20-1 (+2000)
7
Honor Marie
Whit Beckman
Ben Curtis
20-1 (+2000)
8
Just a Touch
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
10-1 (+1000)
9
T O Password
Daisuke Takayanagi
Kazushi Kimura
30-1 (+3000)
10
Forever Young
Yoshito Yahagi
Ryusei Sakai
10-1 (+1000)
11
Track Phantom
Steve Asmussen
Joel Rosario
20-1 (+2000)
12
West Saratoga
Larry Demeritte
Jesús Castañón
50-1 (+5000)
13
Endlessly
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
30-1 (+3000)
14
Domestic Product
Chad Brown
Irad Ortiz Jr.
30-1 (+3000)
15
Grand Mo the First
Victor Barboza Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
50-1 (+5000)
16
Fierceness
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
5-2 (+250)
17
Stronghold
Phil D'Amato
Antonio Fresu
20-1 (+2000)
18
Resilience
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
20-1 (+2000)
19
Society Man
Danny Gargan
Frankie Dettori
50-1 (+5000)
20
Epic Ride
John Ennis
Adam Beschizza
30-1 (+3000)
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Cable TV: NBC
