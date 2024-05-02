Advertisement

Just Steel jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Jack McKessy, USA TODAY
One horse in the 2024 Kentucky Derby is racing with his sire's legacy on the line when the 150th Race for the Roses starts on Saturday.

Just Steel comes from greatness at the Kentucky Derby. His sire, Justify, broke the "Curse of Apollo" by becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the first leg of the Triple Crown without racing as a two-year-old.

Heading into the 2024 Kentucky Derby, Justify's progeny has twice as many second-place finishes in races (4) as he does wins (2), including his most recent race in the 2024 Arkansas Derby. Just Steel will be looking to turn that luck around on Saturday with the help of a legendary horse trainer: D. Wayne Lukas.

Lukas has six Preakness Stakes wins and four Belmont Stakes wins to pair with his four Kentucky Derby wins, the latest of which came in 1999. While his horse in the 150th Kentucky Derby looks for his first win, the trainer will be hoping for his first win this century.

Here's everything to know about Just Steel ahead of Saturday's race.

Kentucky Derby contender Just Steel on the track for a workout Thursday morning at Churchill Downs April 25, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. Trainer for Just Steel is D. Wayne Lukas. It's Lukas' first Derby since 2018. He's won four Kentucky Derbys, six Preakness Stakes and four Belmont Stakes.
Just Steel: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Keith Asmussen

Owner: BC Stables LLC

Sire: Justify

Dam: Irish Lights

Bred: Kentucky, United States

Just Steel Record: Past performances and career earnings

Past 2024 performances:

Date

Track

Race

Finish

Speed

1/1/24

Oaklawn Park

2024 Smarty Jones (LS)

2

Not listed

2/3/24

Oaklawn Park

2024 Southwest Stakes (G3)

2

93

2/24/24

Oaklawn Park

2024 Rebel Stakes (G2)

7

86

3/30/24

Oaklawn Park

2024 Arkansas Derby (G1)

2

100

Career Earnings: $628,295

Just Steel: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kentucky Derby experts: Three of six experts have Just Steel in the top 10

Churchill Downs reporter and analyst Kaitlin Free and KentuckyDerby.com writer and handicapper James Scully had Just Steel at No. 8 in their rankings. Churchill Downs senior producer and racing analyst Joe Kristufek had Just Steel at No. 9.

Just Steel odds: 20-1 (morning line)

Post number: 6

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Post

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

Morning-line odds (American odds)*

1

Dornoch

Danny Gargan

Luis Saez

20-1 (+2000)

2

Sierra Leone

Chad Brown

Tyler Gaffalione

3-1 (+300)

3

Mystik Dan

Kenny McPeek

Brian Hernandez Jr.

20-1 (+2000)

4

Catching Freedom

Brad Cox

Flavien Prat

8-1 (+800)

5

Catalytic

Saffie Joseph Jr.

José Ortiz

30-1 (+3000)

6

Just Steel

D. Wayne Lukas

Keith Asmussen

20-1 (+2000)

7

Honor Marie

Whit Beckman

Ben Curtis

20-1 (+2000)

8

Just a Touch

Brad Cox

Florent Geroux

10-1 (+1000)

9

T O Password

Daisuke Takayanagi

Kazushi Kimura

30-1 (+3000)

10

Forever Young

Yoshito Yahagi

Ryusei Sakai

10-1 (+1000)

11

Track Phantom

Steve Asmussen

Joel Rosario

20-1 (+2000)

12

West Saratoga

Larry Demeritte

Jesús Castañón

50-1 (+5000)

13

Endlessly

Michael McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli

30-1 (+3000)

14

Domestic Product

Chad Brown

Irad Ortiz Jr.

30-1 (+3000)

15

Grand Mo the First

Victor Barboza Jr.

Emisael Jaramillo

50-1 (+5000)

16

Fierceness

Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez

5-2 (+250)

17

Stronghold

Phil D'Amato

Antonio Fresu

20-1 (+2000)

18

Resilience

Bill Mott

Junior Alvarado

20-1 (+2000)

19

Society Man

Danny Gargan

Frankie Dettori

50-1 (+5000)

20

Epic Ride

John Ennis

Adam Beschizza

30-1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

  • When: Saturday, May 4

  • Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

  • Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

  • Cable TV: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

