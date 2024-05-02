Just Steel jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

One horse in the 2024 Kentucky Derby is racing with his sire's legacy on the line when the 150th Race for the Roses starts on Saturday.

Just Steel comes from greatness at the Kentucky Derby. His sire, Justify, broke the "Curse of Apollo" by becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the first leg of the Triple Crown without racing as a two-year-old.

Heading into the 2024 Kentucky Derby, Justify's progeny has twice as many second-place finishes in races (4) as he does wins (2), including his most recent race in the 2024 Arkansas Derby. Just Steel will be looking to turn that luck around on Saturday with the help of a legendary horse trainer: D. Wayne Lukas.

Lukas has six Preakness Stakes wins and four Belmont Stakes wins to pair with his four Kentucky Derby wins, the latest of which came in 1999. While his horse in the 150th Kentucky Derby looks for his first win, the trainer will be hoping for his first win this century.

Here's everything to know about Just Steel ahead of Saturday's race.

Kentucky Derby contender Just Steel on the track for a workout Thursday morning at Churchill Downs April 25, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. Trainer for Just Steel is D. Wayne Lukas. It's Lukas' first Derby since 2018. He's won four Kentucky Derbys, six Preakness Stakes and four Belmont Stakes.

Just Steel: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Keith Asmussen

Owner: BC Stables LLC

Sire: Justify

Dam: Irish Lights

Bred: Kentucky, United States

Just Steel Record: Past performances and career earnings

Past 2024 performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 1/1/24 Oaklawn Park 2024 Smarty Jones (LS) 2 Not listed 2/3/24 Oaklawn Park 2024 Southwest Stakes (G3) 2 93 2/24/24 Oaklawn Park 2024 Rebel Stakes (G2) 7 86 3/30/24 Oaklawn Park 2024 Arkansas Derby (G1) 2 100

Career Earnings: $628,295

Just Steel: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kentucky Derby experts: Three of six experts have Just Steel in the top 10

Churchill Downs reporter and analyst Kaitlin Free and KentuckyDerby.com writer and handicapper James Scully had Just Steel at No. 8 in their rankings. Churchill Downs senior producer and racing analyst Joe Kristufek had Just Steel at No. 9.

Just Steel odds: 20-1 (morning line)

Post number: 6

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Morning-line odds (American odds)* 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 (+2000) 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 (+300) 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 20-1 (+2000) 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 (+800) 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. José Ortiz 30-1 (+3000) 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 (+2000) 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 (+2000) 8 Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 10-1 (+1000) 9 T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 30-1 (+3000) 10 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 10-1 (+1000) 11 Track Phantom Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 20-1 (+2000) 12 West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Jesús Castañón 50-1 (+5000) 13 Endlessly Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 30-1 (+3000) 14 Domestic Product Chad Brown Irad Ortiz Jr. 30-1 (+3000) 15 Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 50-1 (+5000) 16 Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 5-2 (+250) 17 Stronghold Phil D'Amato Antonio Fresu 20-1 (+2000) 18 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 20-1 (+2000) 19 Society Man Danny Gargan Frankie Dettori 50-1 (+5000) 20 Epic Ride John Ennis Adam Beschizza 30-1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

