It’s just the ‘start of the journey’ for Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

The Seattle Seahawks finished their 2021 campaign on Sunday with a losing record overall but a finale win against the Arizona Cardinals. One major contributor to the team’s victory was running back Rashaad Penny.

Penny posted an impressive final month of the season, earning the NFC Offensive Player of the Week and logging over 135 yards on the ground in four of his last five games and a whopping 190 rushing yards in Arizona Week 18.

“I think this is really the start of my journey,” Penny told reporters during his final presser of the year Monday morning. “It has been a long time coming, it’s been a frustrating one, but these guys have had my back through it all. I’m really thankful to be around a great organization and they showed that there was no quit in me, they pushed me, and they kept pushing me, so I’m just thankful for what I have been doing over this past month or so.”

The Seahawks declined to pick up the fifth-year option of Penny’s rookie contract, so he’s headed towards free agency if he and Seattle don’t reach a new deal before the start of the new league year.

“Through the time I’ve been here, I’ve battled injuries, and they just never gave up on me,” Penny said. ” . . . So I’m thankful for that, and I really love this place. The training staff does an amazing job with us, the medical guys and girls, they really look after us. I love being here.”

