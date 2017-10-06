Just a small group of visor-less players remaining in NHL

Calgary Flames' Tanner Glass (15) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battle in the corner during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Vancouver defenseman Erik Gudbranson is part of a dwindling group of players in the NHL still taking the ice without visors.

Not even a broken orbital bone in his second season could convince him to start wearing one.

''I got a puck in the face and caved that in. So I've got a metal plate holding it together now,'' he told The Canadian Press. ''I know it's dumb not to wear it. I'll be the first one to tell you it's dumb. Honestly, it is. I don't have a good explanation as to why I don't wear it (other than) it's a comfort thing.''

Based on rosters handed in by the 31 teams at Tuesday's deadline, only 34 out of 640 total skaters listed for the 2017-18 season will play without a protective shield on their helmets.

That means 94 percent of NHL players are now wearing one, an increase from the 73 percent that wore them only four years ago before the league moved toward making them mandatory starting with the 2013-14 season.

The NHL and the NHL Players' Association agreed in the summer of 2013 that players with less than 26 games of experience would have to play with a shield when they reached the league, same as they did with helmets in 1979. It took 18 years for every player in the league to wear a helmet. The last player without one, Craig MacTavish, retired in 1997.

The NHL has also started cracking down on how a player wears his visor, with Toronto forward Leo Komarov being handed a minor penalty for an equipment violation in Wednesday's season opener against Winnipeg. The officials penalized him for having it too high on his helmet.

Every player without a visor has their reason.

Calgary's Tanner Glass is the only player on the Flames not wearing a visor. He has played that way since 2007.

''Much to my mom's chagrin it will stay that way I guess,'' the 33-year-old Glass told CP. ''I wore it in the minors a little bit last year and it felt weird. I prefer it off. I feel like I'm more into the game. Feel the wind in your face.''