Just how serious is star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis’ new injury?

Ahead of the Boston Celtics’ Game 3 tilt with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis is listed as day to day after suffering a rare left leg injury in Game 2 of the finals at TD Garden this past Sunday (June 9) evening.

The Latvian center was upbeat about his chances of playing in Game 3, hinting he would have to be told he cannot play by the medical staff. But being on the court and being effective are two very different things, and Boston might not be able to afford to have a hobbled Porzingis out there.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell reacted to the news after Tuesday’s pressers. Check it out below!

