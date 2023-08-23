And Just Like That season 3 renewal announcement divides fans

And Just Like That... is officially coming back for a third series (PR Handout)

News that Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That... has been renewed for a third season has been met with a mixed reaction by fans.

The revival show features original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, and many more.

There was an outcry on social media by some who blasted the series for its “trash” storylines and urged show creator Michael Patrick King to step down.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one penned: “I was the ultimate Sex And The City fan. Have seen every episode 10x. Loved the first movie. Ever since, the show doesn’t know how to just end gracefully. It gets worse by the episode and I can’t believe the storylines are still getting drawn out.

Another wrote: “This show is THE WORST. I’ve seen better Hallmark Christmas movies than this show.

“As a huge fan of Sex And The City, And Just Like That... ran out of ideas. It’s so bad, ‘Let’s be honest the show is absolutely awful’ and ‘This season was trash! Please get better writers,” put in a third.

With a fourth declaring: “You need better writers and get rid of Michael Patrick King. He thinks he knows it all. As a long term Sex And The City fan, the writing and stories have been dreadful.

“Go back to basics. A small group of friends and their lives, not side characters for side characters. And no more ‘comedians’.”

Not everyone was down about the prospect of more episodes, however.

“This season really feels like they’ve gotten their groove” commented one, with another excitedly writing: “Yes! Season 2 has been excellent!”

In a statement announcing the renewal on Tuesday, Max’s Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey, said: “As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to [showrunner] Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories.’

Aubrey added: “We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favourite New Yorkers.’

Meanwhile, Michael Patrick King said: “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors.”