Just Sayin: Takeaways from Alabama 5-star QB commit Julian Sayin's first game | Goodbread

As Jalen Milroe's competition with Ty Simpson for Alabama football's starting quarterback job reached its money moment this weekend in the form of the Crimson Tide's final fall scrimmage, more than 2,000 miles away, there was no such controversy for the QB job at Carlsbad (Calif.) High.

Julian Sayin, a 5-star recruit who has committed to Alabama's 2024 signing class, opened his senior season against host Inglewood High at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif. He's about as elite as a recruit gets, ranked by pretty much every recruiting service as the nation's No. 2 quarterback, behind Georgia commitment Dylan Raiola. Technology being the wonder that it is in 2023, the Carlsbad-Inglewood game was available on a paid streaming service, the NFHS Network, and … well … there was nothing better happening in the Goodbread house Friday night.

Four takeaways from Sayin's senior season-opener:

1. Keeping it short

Carlsbad's 30-6 win over Inglewood wasn't the game to see Slingin' Sayin sling it downfield. He chewed up the Sentinels defense, mostly in the first half, with a pretty vast assortment of screens, dump-offs and check-downs. There were a few downfield throws, but nothing of the 'wow' variety. Well, unless a 19-yard completion in the second half qualified; for a thankfully expensable $11.99 on my end, the camera operator was asleep at the wheel and missed it, instead holding the frame on the Inglewood secondary scurrying to make the tackle. Thumb down emoji, camera dude.

2. Lightning release

There's a low limit, of course, to how much can be gleaned from a single game, especially without being there in person. Having covered high school football and recruiting for 13 years in a long ago, far away place, I learned a thing or two trying to project collegiate success. A quarterback's release, a constant against any high school defense, is one thing that can translate. And Sayin's is quite a trigger. He goes from cocked to follow-through in a blink. Much more often in college than high school, that can be the difference between a completion and a strip-sack.

3. Sayin under center!

The last thing I expected to see was a high school quarterback under center, especially in California, given the way the shotgun has taken over the game on offense. And Sayin ran plenty of shotgun, but Carlsbad's offense is quite a marvel. Four or five receivers with an empty backfield on one play, old-school I-formation the next. Even an I-formation with two tight ends showed up (what is this sorcery?). Plenty of quarterback recruits get to college having never taken a snap under center, and many don't get under center in college, either. And while the shotgun is prevalent in Alabama's offense, the playbook puts a QB under center, too. It'll be one less thing Sayin will have to get comfortable with at Alabama, assuming his commitment holds.

4. He's no statue in the pocket

Sayin looked to throw first all night, but when pressured, he's elusive and athletic. That's not to say he'll be outrunning SEC defenses, but at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, he's quick enough to dodge the first pass rusher and buy time for a run-throw decision from there. He sprung a nifty 13-yard TD run in the second half to put the game away, recovering his own fumble as he crossed the goal line.

