'He was just a really well-respected mentor': HC football community remembers former star, assistant coach Bill McGovern

Former Holy Cross All-American and assistant football coach Bill McGovern assisted Chip Kelly with the Philadelphia Eagles and later became his defensive coordinator at UCLA.

When Bill McGovern returned to Holy Cross, his beloved alma mater, in 1991 to join the staff as an assistant, he said it was his experience at HC, his four years playing for the Crusaders, that convinced him he wanted to pursue a career in coaching.

To his former Holy Cross teammates, that came as no surprise.

Even as a freshman on the 1981 team, McGovern, HC’s four-year starting free safety, was “like a coach on the field,” said John Andreoli, a senior captain in ’81, “from day one.

“He could see things,” added HC great Gordie Lockbaum, who was a freshman when McGovern was a senior. “He was just a savant in that way, where he saw things on the field, and he could just call out plays and make adjustments and make things change on defense right on the fly.”

McGovern’s two seasons coaching Holy Cross’ defensive backs were part of his flourishing and impactful career that included 30 years at the collegiate level, most recently at UCLA, and eight in the NFL.

McGovern, who went from a walk-on freshman at Holy Cross to an All-America senior and, later, a HC Varsity Club Hall of Fame inductee, passed away Tuesday morning at his California home surrounded by his family, following a battle with cancer. He was 60.

“Bill was a very special man,” Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney said, “and he certainly influenced, inspired and connected with many people all over the world, and he certainly will be missed.”

McGovern, who hailed from Oradell, New Jersey, played for coach Rick Carter at Holy Cross, helped lead his teams to a 31-13-1 record and, in 1983, the program’s first Division 1-AA playoff appearance.

As a senior in 1984, McGovern set a 1-AA single-season record with 11 interceptions, which is still the Holy Cross single-season standard. His 24 career interceptions tied a 1-AA record. McGovern was a consensus first-team All-American in 1984.

McGovern entered the HC Hall of Fame in 1996, and he and his brother, Rob (HC Class of 1989), joined the Holy Cross Football Legends Ring of Honor at Fitton Field together in 2018.

McGovern is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame 2023 induction class.

“Billy was the leader of our defensive backfield,” said Lockbaum, who was a starting cornerback as a freshman. “When you watched film, Billy just had such an understanding of opposing offenses and our defense that he could make the calls, the adjustments. He was just excellent. He had such a good feel for the game, natural ability.”

McGovern and his close friends and classmates on the team, including Peter Muldoon, Jimmy Boyle, Dave Shimshock and Wayne Jackson, played a big part in Lockbaum’s recruitment process to Holy Cross.

“When I came up for my recruiting visit,” Lockbaum said, "I stayed with Peter Muldoon, and I witnessed their friendship and the friendship they had with the other students, and I was so impressed by that. It had a huge impact on me.

“The football side of it was Coach Carter and Coach (Mark) Duffner (HC’s defensive coordinator at the time), who recruited me,” Lockbaum said, “and you could tell good things were happening on the football side. On the campus side and the social side, that was just another notch in the belt for Holy Cross of how special it was. Billy was a big part of that.”

Through the years, Lockbaum admired the friendships McGovern and his classmates maintained.

McGovern spent three seasons at UMass, where he was the defensive coordinator in 1993, and 16 years over three stints at Boston College, where he helped develop, among others, Luke Kuechly and Mark Herzlich.

In 2013, McGovern joined Chip Kelly’s Philadelphia Eagles staff as outside linebackers coach. McGovern and Kelly got to know each other while they were assistants at Holy Cross and the University of New Hampshire, respectively, and they worked a number of camps together through the years.

McGovern also spent time with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

“He had the football gene well ensconced in his work ethic and everything he did,” said Andreoli, the former longtime St. John’s High football coach who also played with McGovern’s brother Jack at Holy Cross. “He got a chance to use a lot of the things he perfected over the years. As a coach, he was just a really well-respected mentor.”

In 2022, McGovern reunited with Kelly at UCLA as the Bruins’ defensive coordinator.

“It was the honor of Bill’s coaching career to be the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins,” McGovern’s family said in a statement, “and this past season was one of the highlights of Bill’s coaching career.”

McGovern leaves his wife, Colleen, and daughters Amanda, Delainey and Mackenzie.

McGovern reached out to Chesney when he became Holy Cross coach in 2018, and the pair forged a strong bond. McGovern texted Chesney after the team’s notable wins over UConn and Buffalo the last two seasons, after losses and on a personal level, like to wish Chesney a happy birthday. Chesney likewise sent McGovern a congratulatory message when he became UCLA’s defensive coordinator and kept in touch throughout the seasons.

“I’m appreciative of our relationship,” Chesney said, “and I just don’t know there’s a family that’s devoted their time and passion to Holy Cross football like the McGovern family has. I think it’s amazing right now for the world to see the impact Bill had not just on The Hill, but all around the country.”

—Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on Twitter @JenTolandTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holy Cross football community remembers former standout, assistant coach Bill McGovern