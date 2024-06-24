Just in: Real Madrid veteran forward will leave for Qatari club Al Gharafa

In a huge development, Real Madrid veteran striker Joselu will not continue at the club beyond this season and is set to join Al Gharafa in Qatar, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Joselu arrived at Real Madrid last summer, joining on a season-long loan deal from RCD Espanyol. The 34-year-old enjoyed a fine season, scoring 17 goals and playing a key role in the club’s title triumphs.

Joselu’s loan agreement contained a €1.5 million purchase option that Real Madrid intended to trigger. In fact, only a few days ago it was reported that the club had also presented the striker with a new one-year contract.

Furthermore, reports even suggested that Joselu would prioritise continuing at Real Madrid despite the added competition from Kylian Mbappe and Endrick’s arrival.

A sudden U-turn

However, there appears to have been a sudden U-turn as far as Joselu and his continuity at Real Madrid are concerned.

Indeed, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish striker is set to begin a new chapter with Qatari club Al Gharafa.

The decision has been made already and the deal is understood to be in the final stages with the completion of formalities not expected to be far away.

Romano’s update adds that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wanted Joselu to continue but it appears that the striker has decided to embark on a new journey.

At this point, it is unclear as to whether Real Madrid are signing Joselu permanently and then selling him or if he would be returning to Espanyol before signing for Al Gharafa.

But, what seems to be certain is that Joselu will not continue at Real Madrid. The striker becomes the latest veteran to say goodbye after Toni Kroos (retired) and Nacho Fernandez (Al-Qadsiah).

Will Real Madrid miss Joselu?

Even though Joselu was not a regular starter last season, the 34-year-old made valuable contributions regularly whenever he got an opportunity. Furthermore, he provided a different profile to the attacking unit at Real Madrid.

As such, his absence will be felt to an extent but in Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, Real Madrid will have further depth in attack and can easily replace and outscore the number of goals that Joselu had scored last season.