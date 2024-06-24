Just in: Real Madrid pursuit of top defensive target put on hold

Real Madrid’s search for a new left-back has been well-documented, with the club notably eyeing a move for Alphonso Davies for quite some time now.

The European champions are aiming to take advantage of Davies’ situation at Bayern Munich. The Canadian’s contract in Bavaria expires in 2025, with the player yet to show any desire to renew his contract.

This has put Real Madrid on high alert, with the club ready to either sign him for a fee in the coming summer or snap him up on a free transfer in 2025.

For a while, though, Real Madrid have been struggling to reach an agreement with Bayern, leading many to believe that the club would wait until 2025 to sign Davies.

Davies pursuit put on hold

The Daily Briefing has offered a fresh update on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Alphonso Davies, suggesting that the move has been put on hold for now.

The report adds that nothing much has changed in regard to Los Blancos‘ negotiations with Bayern Munich.

Things look bleak for Alphonso Davies. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

It was reported earlier that Real Madrid were not willing to meet Bayern’s hefty valuation for the Canadian international.

Real Madrid’s unwillingness to meet Bayern’s demands was further reinforced by Ferland Mendy’s excellent campaign, with coach Carlo Ancelotti more than willing to continue with the Frenchman for another season.

The road ahead

Given the current state of affairs, it won’t be surprising to see Davies remain at Bayern Munich for at least another season.

That should give the Bavarians some much-needed time to re-negotiate with the player and convince him to prolong his stay at Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid have already indicated they are not willing to pay a high valuation for Davies, which should send a message to the Canadian.

Keeping that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Davies approaches this matter in the coming weeks.