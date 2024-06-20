Just in – Real Madrid consider free transfer swoop for France midfielder

Real Madrid are weighing up the possibility of signing Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer, reports AS.

The former PSG midfielder’s current contract with Juventus expires on June 30 and he is unlikely to sign a renewal, making him a free agent in the summer.

Juventus are offering him the same salary as his current one (€7.5 million net per season), something that the player rejects, as he seeks a raise.

Rabiot could be a replacement for Ceballos

And, as per the report, Real Madrid are considering making a play to sign Rabiot for free once his deal with Juventus runs out.

At this point, a move for the 29-year-old is not a priority for Los Blancos and they will only consider signing the French ace or any other midfielder if they are available for free or for a low price.

Even though Toni Kroos has retired, Real Madrid have not made it a priority to sign a replacement.

But with the possibility of Dani Ceballos’ departure also looming, Los Blancos could enter the market for reinforcements, so as to ensure squad depth. And Rabiot has emerged as an option.

An enticing opportunity

Valued at €35 million, Rabiot, at 29, is still in his peak years and can sign for any club for free in less than two weeks.

The Real Madrid scouts still have very good impressions of the midfielder, who was strongly wanted by the club in the summer of 2019, when he left PSG and signed for Juventus.

The Spanish and European champions see it as a good opportunity to sign a starting midfielder for the French national team for free.

There are no guarantees that he will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu. But it is not ruled out that Rabiot joins his France teammates Kylian Mbappe, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga in the Spanish capital.