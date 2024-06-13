Just in – Real Madrid captain close to joining Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia

Just two weeks after Toni Kroos bid farewell to club football at Wembley, Real Madrid fans could be set for another heartbreak as Nacho Fernandez may also leave the club this summer.

The veteran defender’s contract expires at the end of the season. Despite leading Real Madrid to a double this past season, he remains undecided about his future.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti is determined to keep hold of Nacho owing to his leadership and the experience he brings to the table. The player, however, is inching closer to an exit.

Nacho close to joining Al Ittihad

As a matter of fact, Nacho Fernandez appears to be on the verge of joining Saudi Arabian giants Al Ittihad.

This is according to L’Equipe, which suggests that Al Ittihad have been desperately seeking defensive reinforcements for quite some time now and Nacho has emerged as the ideal bet.

A potential move to Al Ittihad could see Nacho reunite with his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

Nacho could be the next to leave Real Madrid (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Nacho will also team up with the likes of Fabinho, Luiz Felipe and former Chelsea superstar N’Golo Kante.

What’s next for Real Madrid?

Should Nacho join Al Ittihad this summer, Real Madrid are likely to scale up their search for a new central defender in the market.

The club have long been linked with a move for LOSC Lille’s Leny Yoro. Although speculations have died down a little in recent weeks, Real Madrid may have no choice but to accelerate the pursuit of the Frenchman, in the event Nacho leaves.

Recent reports indicate Los Blancos are still the favourites to sign Yoro from Lille this summer. They are leading clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign the French defensive gem.