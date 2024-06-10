'Just a precaution' - duo exit Scotland training early

Scotland are being "extra cautious" as Andy Robertson and Lawrence Shankland were withdrawn from training on Monday.

Coach Steve Clarke's assistant John Carver explained that the pair are not expected to miss out on any more preparation for Friday's opening Euro 2024 match against Germany.

"It's just a precaution really," said Carver of captain Robertson. "The ball just caught his ankle and he will train tomorrow.

"He'll be fine. At this stage we are being extra cautious. He's okay and looking forward to tomorrow.

"It's never nice, especially with the luck we've been having lately."

On striker Shankland, Carver added: "He had a little bit of a niggle from the other night, we're just protecting him as well. He's fine, everybody's good."

Kenny McLean missed a training session that was open to the public at Scotland's Garmisch-Partenkirchen base.

But he is due to return on Tuesday, along with fellow midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who has been working on his fitness separately since missing the end of the season with Southampton.

"I think the most important thing from a leader is that the players trust you and the players trust [Steve Clarke]," Carver said.

"That is one of the biggest assets he's brought to the squad. I believe that players will work and run harder and faster if they're playing for someone they trust.

"For me the real work starts [on Tuesday]."

Meanwhile, Carver believes Germany have had an "uplift" since Real Madrid veteran Toni Kroos returned to the national side in March.

"Don’t forget, Germany normally produce something in tournaments," he says.

"It's a big challenge, but it's not something we fear. We go into the game with confidence. We want to stamp our authority on the game with how we play and do things.

"This week is all about just preparing the team and making sure we've got everybody available but also preparing the team for what is a huge challenge ahead.

"Let's not forget who we're playing against. The host nation, they're in excellent form and we can never underestimate that. We have to make sure our preparation is right and hopefully we get something out of the game."