'Just playing football': Big responsibility is no issue for Marlington QB Bryson McCord

It took eight weeks in the 2022 season for the Marlington High School football team to surpass 30 points in a game. Quarterback Bryson McCord and the Duke offense were able to exceed that in Week 1 this year in a thrilling 39-32 win over Warrensville Heights.

At the center of that outburst is McCord. The QB is afforded a bevy of responsibilities in new head coach Joe Cardinal's offensive system and he has excelled with that freedom.

"He's a very smart player," Marlington head coach Joe Cardinal said. "We talked him through all of the reads that we wanted him to make in the offseason and he did a great job of picking it up. We give him free reign to audible at the line of scrimmage."

It's a change that actually came pretty naturally to McCord.

"It all comes back to just playing football," McCord said. "It sounds like a lot of responsibility and it is. If you dwell on it, though, it is going to overwhelm you. What you want to do is just go out and do the job. If you stay in the moment and go through the reads it comes to you quickly and easily."

Having a plethora of dangerous wide receivers helps. Perhaps no receiver is more dangerous that Beau Himmelheber. The attention Himmelheber gathers opens up the offense for other players such as Ty Knoch in the receiving game.

"We have Beau and people know about him," McCord said. "People like to come out and double him and that tends to leave some other guys open. He's the type of player that creates a lot of opportunities for other guys and they can take advantage of it."

The amount of weapons and the fluid nature of Marlington offense should make the Dukes hard to prepare for this season.

"We're a formation team," McCord said. "We are going to come at you with a lot of different formations. We really want the defense to have to make a lot of adjustments before the snap and we want to try to keep them off balance."

McCord and the Dukes have an opportunity to go 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Standing in their way will be a Northwest team that defeated the Dukes by eight points or less each of the last two seasons.

"They are well coached," McCord said. "I actually know (Northwest quarterback) Chase (Badger) pretty well. We worked together in the offseason and it will be great to play against him. It would really mean a lot if we could find a way to win. The community is so passionate about the team and about football so it would mean everything to get off to a fast start for them as well as ourselves."

