‘It’s just part of my life’ Kansas Relays still special for Lawrence’s Byers after 40-plus years

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 101st edition of the Kansas Relays is in Lawrence this weekend, April 18-20.

The meet attracts athletes from several levels, several states and several events. The event, for more than 40 years, has attracted one man from just down the road.

Tim Byers is the meet director for the second-straight spring, but he’s been attending Kansas Relays his whole life.

“As a kid, growing up, we always came to relays, that’s what we always did.” Byers said. “It’s just part of my life, so to be the director is pretty cool.”

Byers, a Lawrence, Kansas native, has attended the meet as long as he can remember. He first came a young fan, then as a coach while serving as the Director of Cross Country and Track & Field at Baker University from 2014-2022. Now, he’s in charge of the annual meet which regularly proves to be one of college track and field’s premiere outings.

“It’s just a dream come true,” he told 27 News.

The meet, he said, has an impact bigger than one weekend and bigger than one school or program.

“I just think this is one of the great things for [the state of] Kansas,” Byers said. “It’s not just great for Lawrence. It’s not just great for KU. It’s great for Kansas. To be able to preview our student-athletes in their amateurism days, it’s great and hopefully we get to see them- we will see them at their next level and everything.”

To make year 101 sweeter, Byers said the meet will include a drone show after the events wrap up on Friday night. Plus, KU alumnus and recent world champion Bryce Hoppel will be in attendance.

Click here for more information on the 2024 Kansas Relays. Click here for another meet preview, which aired on Sunday in K-Nation.

