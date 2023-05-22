Just one Saints player made the cut for PFF’s top 25 under 25

While the New Orleans Saints have a bunch of veterans on the roster, they have a wave of young talent making noise as well. One player in particular has received a ton of attention, wide receiver Chris Olave. Olave, entering his sophomore season, was the only Saint listed on Pro Football Focus’ recent “25 players under 25” list. Here is author Trevor Sikkema’s reasoning on placing Olave 23rd on the list:

Olave finished his 2022 rookie campaign with an 82.9 receiving grade. He recorded 24 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, which was a top-10 mark among players under 25. His 14.9-yard average depth of target was one of the higher marks in the league, which showcases his deep-threat ability.

Olave was the 10th receiver mentioned, emphasizing the depth of that position around the league. He was ranked behind Garrett Wilson and Drake London, who were in the same draft class last season. While Wilson is understandable, London being three spots ahead of Olave was somewhat confusing. Olave had more yards with the same amount of catches, touchdowns and first downs.

Despite having lower-tier quarterback play for much of the year, Olave was able to establish himself with his consistency and splash-play potential. With Derek Carr under center now, it would be understandable to expect a better performance this season. Should he find the end zone more often next season, his profile around the league will grow as well.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Saints RB Kendre Miller listed among rookies 'drafted by the wrong team' Rookie Saints cornerback Anthony Johnson's contract is heavily guaranteed Pro Football Network predicts Saints will have bottom-11 offense in 2023

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire