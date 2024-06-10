‘Just one phone call’ – Real Madrid boss Ancelotti confirms his final message to Toni Kroos

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has on Monday provided an insight into the departing message he sent the way of Toni Kroos.

Midfielder Kroos, of course, took to the pitch for the final time in the colours of Real Madrid a little over a week ago.

As much came by way of the Champions League final, an outing in which the German played a typically central role, en route to a 2-0 downing of Borussia Dortmund.

Having come to the decision to hang up his boots, Kroos, in turn, will see out the final fixtures of his legendary career over the coming weeks, at Euro 2024.

The German, for obvious reasons, is set to leave behind a gaping hole in the middle of the park at Real Madrid, one which few if any in world football could realistically hope to fill.

In turn, it should perhaps not come as a major surprise to hear that Los Blancos’ headmaster recently made crystal clear to Kroos that, if he changes his mind, the club will be waiting…

Speaking in an interview with Il Giornale, Carlo Ancelotti explained:

“I already told Toni Kroos… if he changes his mind, maybe in the next months, just one phone call and we start again!”

Conor Laird | GSFN