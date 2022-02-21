Just one Dolphin finished in the top 50 for jersey sales in 2021

The Miami Dolphins’ 2021 may have been a disappointing one in terms of making the playoffs, but they had a winning record for the second straight season.

Being out of postseason contention and not being a team that’s on the national stage too often, it’s not surprising that the Dolphins didn’t have a player in the top 10 in jersey sales for 2021, however, they did have one in the top 50.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came in at No. 26 on the list from the NFLPA just behind San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. Tagovailoa is the 15th quarterback on the list, behind Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence.

This is a bit of a drop from fourth where Tagovailoa landed on this list for 2020, but after an up-and-down 2021, it’s not a shock.

It is a bit surprising to not see Jaylen Waddle on this list, but it’s very possible that he makes that jump to household name next season.

