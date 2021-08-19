“Just like old times:” Baker Mayfield, David Njoku beat Jabrill Peppers

As the Cleveland Browns host the New York Giants, a few reunions are taking place. Odell Beckham Jr. gets to see the few players left on the Giants roster from when he was on the team while Freddie Kitchens returns to Berea where he was the Browns head coach for a season.

Those are two of the bigger names but Jabrill Peppers returns to the place that drafted him in the first round. Peppers time in Cleveland was short before the team traded him away as a part of the package for Olivier Vernon and Beckham.

Going into his fifth season in the league, Peppers has played well in New York after being somewhat misused as Gregg Williams’ “angel” safety playing 25 yards away from the line of scrimmage.

Despite that quality play, Peppers has not been signed to a long-term extension by the Giants. With no extension in place, he has a lot to earn this season.

Browns tight end David Njoku is in the same boat as Peppers after being drafted a few picks after Peppers. Njoku has shown flashes of talent for Cleveland but injuries and inconsistencies have plagued his four years.

Today during joint practice, quarterback Baker Mayfield had his way with Peppers while targetting Njoku including this play where Mayfield talked a little trash at the end:

Peppers vs Njoku After the play, Baker yells “Just like old times”. #Browns pic.twitter.com/QNqy8txOET — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) August 19, 2021

From all reports, the Browns had their way with the Giants most of Thursday’s practice including plays like these.