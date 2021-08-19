“Just like old times:” Baker Mayfield, David Njoku beat Jabrill Peppers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jared Mueller
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the Cleveland Browns host the New York Giants, a few reunions are taking place. Odell Beckham Jr. gets to see the few players left on the Giants roster from when he was on the team while Freddie Kitchens returns to Berea where he was the Browns head coach for a season.

Those are two of the bigger names but Jabrill Peppers returns to the place that drafted him in the first round. Peppers time in Cleveland was short before the team traded him away as a part of the package for Olivier Vernon and Beckham.

Going into his fifth season in the league, Peppers has played well in New York after being somewhat misused as Gregg Williams’ “angel” safety playing 25 yards away from the line of scrimmage.

Despite that quality play, Peppers has not been signed to a long-term extension by the Giants. With no extension in place, he has a lot to earn this season.

Browns tight end David Njoku is in the same boat as Peppers after being drafted a few picks after Peppers. Njoku has shown flashes of talent for Cleveland but injuries and inconsistencies have plagued his four years.

Today during joint practice, quarterback Baker Mayfield had his way with Peppers while targetting Njoku including this play where Mayfield talked a little trash at the end:

From all reports, the Browns had their way with the Giants most of Thursday’s practice including plays like these.

Recommended Stories

  • Landry stars; Browns, Giants keep it cool in joint practice

    Jarvis Landry handled that. Landry made several catches, including a spectacular, OBJ-like one-handed grab, on Thursday as the Cleveland Browns got the better of New York in the first of two joint practices between the teams in advance of their exhibition game Sunday. With Beckham still slowed after knee surgery and not cleared to scrimmage, his good friend Landry connected with quarterback Baker Mayfield, finding soft spots in New York's secondary and making a leaping snag over the middle.

  • Browns notebook: Mack Wilson, Donovan Peoples-Jones among intriguing young players

    The Browns have several young players who could be poised to contribute in a big way in 2021, including Mack Wilson and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

  • Baker Mayfield stands up for…Andy Dalton?

    Browns QB Baker Mayfield stood up for Bears QB Andy Dalton and the media twisting his words against Justin Fields

  • Browns sign WR JoJo Ward, cut DT Damion Square

    The Browns moved on from a free agent addition to add a smaller receiver today.

  • Roethlisberger gets first chance to run new Steelers offense

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is excited to run the Pittsburgh Steelers’ new offense. Roethlisberger, who was held out of Pittsburgh’s first two preseason games, will have his initial opportunity to work with first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada during an in-game setting when the Steelers host Detroit on Saturday. “I would love to get as many reps as I can,” Roethlisberger said on Thursday.

  • Why the Broncos passed on Justin Fields | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson details a conversation he had with a member of the Broncos organization to Yahoo Sports Draft Expert Eric Edholm, in which he learned why Denver and possibly other NFL teams decided to pass on the Bears' talented rookie quarterback.

  • Two more Browns linebackers leave practice early Thursday

    Two more linebackers got hurt at Thursday's practice. That position group has had a lot of dings in training camp so far.

  • Tropical Storm Henri poses an increasing threat to New England

    Tropical Storm Henri, currently located about 490 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is forecast to intensify into a hurricane Friday and may pass close to or make landfall in southern New England late this weekend.Why it matters: A slow-moving Category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm spinning near Cape Cod could pound the region with high surf and coastal flooding in particular, which could be heightened by rising sea levels from long-term climate change.Get market news wort

  • Antonio Brown thrown out of practice as Buccaneers, Titans brawl four times

    Four skirmishes broke out Thursday, the second and final day of joint practices between the Titans and Bucs ahead of their preseason game Saturday.

  • MLB to end decadeslong contract with Topps trading cards

    Major League Baseball is reportedly breaking up with its longtime trading card partner Topps, which has been releasing the player memorabilia since 1952.

  • Video: ESPN’s Mike Greenberg all in on Baker Mayfield

    He may be one of the few nationally but "Greeny" is on board with Baker Mayfield.

  • R. Kelly accuser testifies that R&B singer made her dress like a Girl Scout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A key prosecution witness against R. Kelly at his sex abuse trial testified on Thursday that the R&B singer videotaped their sexual activity when she was 16 and insisted she dress like a Girl Scout. Jerhonda Pace, 28, one of the first women to publicly accuse Kelly of sexual abuse, spoke during her second day of testimony in Brooklyn federal court, the first of many expected prosecution witnesses against the 54-year-old Kelly. The singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has pleaded not guilty to a nine-count indictment accusing him of dominating and demanding absolute commitment from women and girls he abused in a two-decade racketeering scheme.

  • College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1

    College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Georgia vs Clemson, Penn State vs Wisconsin, and Alabama vs Miami.

  • Grant Delpit: “Getting ready for week 1” the priority

    Delpit understands the concern but notes only one main goal: The Chiefs in Week 1. Will the lack of time together harm the Browns early in the season?

  • Yankees' Luis Severino has no structural damage in shoulder

    Luis Severino's most recent tests have shown no signs of structural damage in his shoulder, Aaron Boone said pregame Thursday.

  • Are Democrats going to Benghazi Biden?

    Congress is launching not one but four investigations about the Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Biden braces for popularity dip after Afghanistan chaos

    President Joe Biden's poll numbers are slipping as he grapples with his bungled Afghanistan withdrawal and his administration's struggle to end the coronavirus pandemic.

  • LOOK: What Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson said about each Buckeye QB

    Get a look at what Garrett Wilson said sets each of the four quarterbacks at Ohio State apart.

  • Austrian med student trying to make Giants roster

    Sandro Platzgummer isn't your ordinary 24-year-old running back trying to make the New York Giants' roster. Platzgummer is in the fourth year of a six-year program to become a physician. If you have any doubt, watch Platzgummer's 48-yard fourth-quarter run against the rival Jets on a play that starts at the Giants 1.

  • Jaguars' Meyer laments preseason game plan, 'wallowing' pace

    Vanilla game plans because veteran assistants don’t want to show too much. It’s been an adjustment for the longtime college coach who is making the jump to the NFL following another brief retirement. “So much I hear, ‘We can’t show this, can’t show this, can’t show this,’” Meyer said.