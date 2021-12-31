‘We just needed to see one’: Dashawn Davis following Oregon State’s first conference win
Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Eldridge Recasner speak with student-athlete Dashawn Davis following Oregon State men's basketball 88-76 victory over Utah on Thursday, Dec. 30 in Corvallis. Davis nearly put together a double-double performance with 13 points and eight assists as the Beavers improve to 3-10 overall and 1-2 in conference play.