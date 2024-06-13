After a just miss in '23, Fillmore Central is a Class 1A girls golf champion

Jun. 12—BECKER — After just missing on a state girls golf title a year ago, Fillmore Central nailed it Wednesday in the Class 1A meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course.

The Falcons, who in 2023 finished two strokes behind winner Lac qui Parle Valley, tied for first place with Dawson-Boyd. Each had a two-day score of 652. Fillmore Central combined for a 345 Tuesday and a 307 Wednesday.

Dawson-Boyd had a 350 Tuesday and a 302 Wednesday. Due to weather conditions, the meet was shortened to 16 holes Wednesday.

Fillmore Central junior Myleigh Scheevel led the way for her team with a two day 78-75—153. That was the third-best score of the Class 1A field. A year ago, Scheevel finished ninth with a 171.

Fillmore Central senior Aubrey Larson was her team's next highest finisher. She was 11th with an 85-74—159.

The Falcons' Annika Mensink was 20th as she shot a 75 Wednesday. That came after a 90 on Tuesday. The Falcons' other top scorer was Lily MIller with a 92-83—175.

Dawson-Boyd's Lindsey Lund won the meet with an 80-67—147. BOLD'S Kenna Henriksen was second with an 80-68—148.

Hayfield's Kristen Watson was 39th overall with a 93-88—181. LeRoy-Ostrander/Grand Meadow's Gabby Tangren was 45th with a 104-84—188, Lanesboro's Addison McCabe was also 45th with a 102-86—188, and Lanesboro's Ellie McCabe was 51st with a 101-89—190.

CLASS A GIRLS

(Due to weather, Round 2 was 16 holes. No scores were recorded on holes 9 and 18)

Team totals

1. Fillmore Central 345-307—652, Dawson-Boyd 350-302—652, 3. Park Christian 356-308—664, 4. Heritage Christian 375-326—701, 5. Northeast Range/Ely 375-347—742, 6. Badger-GB-MR 419-345—764, 7. Sleepy Eye United 416-351—767, 8. Murray County Central 414-359—773.

Top 10 and area golfers

1. Lindsey Lund (Dawson-Boyd) 80-67—147, 2. Kenna Henriksen (BOLD) 80-68—148, 3. Myleigh Scheevel (Fillmore Central) 78-75—153, Alyssa Swedzinski (Dawson-Boyd) 84-69—153, Paige Beyer (Border West) 76-77—153, 6. Madison Davis (Braham) 81-74—155, 7. Brooke Brekke (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) 84-72—156, Carly Bronson (Hayfield) 81-75—156, 9. Avery Arvig (Mayer Lutheran) 87-70—157, 10. Aspen Beyer (Border West) 80-78—158.

11. Aubrey Larson (Fillmore Central) 85-74—159, 20. Annika Mensink (Fillmore Central) 90-75—165, 34. Lily Miller (Fillmore Central) 92-83—175, 39. Kristen Watson (Hayfield) 93-88—181, 45. Gabby Tangren (LeRoy-Ostrander/Grand Meadow) 104-84—188, Addison McCabe (Lanesboro) 102-86—188, 51. Ellie McCabe (Lanesboro) 101-89—190, 58. Ella Dahly (Fillmore Central) 110-87—197, 72. Maddie Topness (Fillmore Central) 110-100—210.

BECKER — The Fillmore Central boys golf team dropped one spot from a year ago at the Class 1A state meet, landing fifth on Wednesday in the two-day event at Pebble Creek Golf Course.

The Falcons finished with a 649 total, five strokes better than last year. Senior Luke Hellickson led the way, stroking a 78 Wednesday and finishing with a two-day total 160. That was good for 22nd overall.

The highest placing Section One golfer was a freshman, Lanesboro's Jackie Brogle. He hit 78s both day and finished with a 156 for 14th place overall. Southland senior Nicholas Edland shot a 79-88—167 for 47th place. Other non-Fillmore Central individual scores from Section One were Blooming Prairie's Coen Able (85-84—169, 52nd place), Houston's Ethan Knutson (94-83—177, 68th place) and Rushford-Peterson's Sam Lafleur (91-86—177, 68th place).

Fertile-Beltrami won the meet with a two day 320-307—627. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was next (326-309—635).

The winning individual score belonged to Parker Brock of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. The junior posted a two-round 71-79— 140. Lakeview junior Carson Boe was next with a 68-74Z—142, followed by Heritage Christian's Eva Villagomez with a 74-69—143.

For Fillmore Central, Aiden Arnold shot an 86-76—162 for 33rd place, Anthony Kiehne shot a 80-82—162 for 33rd place, Brock Sikkink shot an 85-80—165 for 41st place, Brody Srsen shot an 86-99—185 and Josh Haugerud shot a 97-92—189.

CLASS A BOYS

Team totals

1. Fertile-Beltrami 320-307—627, 2. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 326-309—635, 3. Legacy Christian 324-313—637, 4. Park Christian 322-324—646, 5. Fillmore Central 333-316—649, 6. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 331-327—658, 7. Dawson-Boyd 354-341—695, 8. Lakeview 354-341—695.

Top 10 and area golfers

1. Parker Brock (Walker-H-A) 71-69—140, 2. Carson Boe (Lakeviiew) 68-74—142, 3. Evan Villagmoez (Heritage Christian) 74-69—143, 4. Hunter Schmidt (Martin County West) 72-73—145, Avery Ross (New Life Academy) 74-71—145, 6., Ryan Schrupp (Renville County West) 73-73—145, 7. Ben Pearson (Minnesota Valley Lutheran) 75-74—149, 8. Braylon Ylkanen (Legacy Christian) 79-73—152, Mitchell Dewey (West Central) 75-77—152, 10. Marshall Dewey (West Central) 77-76—153.

14. Jackie Brogle (Lanesboro) 78-78—156, 22. Luke Hellickson (Fillmore Central) 82-78—160, 33. Aiden Arnold (Fillmore Central) 86-76—162, Anthony Kiehne (Fillmore Central) 80-82—162, 41. Brock Sikkink (Fillmore Central) 85-80—165, 47. Nicholas Edland (Southland) 79-88—167, 52. Coen Abel (Blooming Prairie) 85-84—169, 68. Ethan Knutson (Houston) 94-83—177, 68. Sam Lafleur (Rushford-Peterson) 91-86—177, 78. Brody Srsen (Fillmore Central) 86-99—185, 80. Josh Haugerud (Fillmore Central) 97-92—189.