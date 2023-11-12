'Just go for it': Mercy McAuley wins DII state title with dramatic fifth-set rally

When the top two teams in the Division II coaches poll took the court for the state championship volleyball match, the result did not disappoint.

Mercy McAuley entered the match with a 24-4 record, having endured a tough Girls Greater Catholic League schedule. They alse needed a reverse sweep to defeat Roger Bacon in the regional final. Gilmour, with an 18-10 record, was tested in the regular season by St. Joseph Academy, Lake Catholic and Mount Notre Dame.

The result was a grueling five-set win for the Wolves. They claimed their first state title by winning 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 16-14.

"I'm so proud of our fight, our no quit, our courage, fearlessness. We've done all those things all year and it was a celebration of who we have been," Mercy McAuley head coach Sam Gagnon said.

Mercy McAuley received contributions across the board as four players had double-digit attacks. Sophia Adkins, Ruby Klusman and Caroline Moore all had 10 or more kills. Maria Drapp assisted on 46 put-aways and had five herself, dumping the ball over the net and onto an open floor.

Mercy McAuley's Ruby Klusman (8) finished with 18 digs and 10 kills in the state championship match against Gilmour Academy.

This was Gilmour's fourth straight appearance in the state title match. They won in 2020 and 2021, but have lost the last two years. All four championship matches have gone four sets for the Lancers.

"If you play Gilmour, they're not gonna sit down and roll over," Gilmour senior Maria Flynn said.

An instant classic

As they have done all year, the Mercy McAuley student section, affectionately dubbed "The Wolfpack," brought the noise. That wasn't the only aspect that reminded the Wolves of their contests against the likes of Mount Notre Dame, Seton, St. Ursula and Ursuline.

Mercy McAuley volleyball team and fans celebrate after the Wolves win the Division II state championship Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

With the exception of the third set, the match was a tightly contested affair. Both teams came back from four-point deficits within the first two sets.

Gilmour head coach Dan Coughlin noted that neither team had a particularly good night on offense. That's because both defenses were superb. Stats can't begin to describe how clinical it was was as bodies were flying across the court on nearly every point.

"It was really hard to get the balls to the ground on both sides, and that makes for the fun, exciting games. So I think today's match was exactly what I hoped it would be," Coughlin said.

But, here are some numbers to try and put it in perspective. Gilmour recorded 20 blocks; junior Kayla Channell had a hand in eight of them. The Wolves finished with 85 digs and the Lancers 73, part of the reason neither team had a hitting percentage better than .101.

"It was frustrating, but I think we expected it. They have a big team, big block. We know what we're dealing with. I feel like we rebounded well from getting blocked," Klusman said.

A fifth set thriller

For as good as the first four sets were, the fifth was even better.

It appeared the Wolves would run away with the match after jumping out to a 5-1 lead on the strength of three blocks and two aces, Gilmour fought back to tie the match at 12 and 13 points before the Wolves served for championship point.

"Just kind of go for it. It was there, it was ours, so just go for it," Mercy McAuley senior Sophia Adkins said of the Wolves' attitude.

Adkins led the Wolves with 19 kills, but it was junior Caroline Moore who put away the final kill to complete the mini-comeback.

A title five years in the making

Mother of Mercy High school has four state titles to its name. McAuley appeared in two state semifinals in 1996 and 2000. When the schools merged in 2018, there was uncertainty about competing for state championships. The five seniors on this year's team were about to enter high school and had their doubts.

"It just means a lot for our school. It just shows how all the girls can work together, and I hope everyone finally notices us for what we can do," Elly Drake said said.

Mercy McAuley volleyball team celebrate after they win the Division II state championship Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Going out on top

The Wolves quintet of Adkins, Drapp, Klusman, Drake and Jadyn Carle accumulated a 65-32 record in four seasons.

As the Wolves' record improved over the past four years, so did their postseason results. They won a Division I sectional championship in 2021 before reclassifying to Division II and winning two straight district titles.

"I think it's definitely more sweet than bittersweet. I'd rather obviously go out this way than losing that game," Adkins said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio high school volleyball: Mercy McAuley wins first state title