Just say massage one more time’ among 11 great Cowboys quotes to recap Hard Knocks Episode 2

The first two episodes of Hard Knocks have been enthralling for Dallas Cowboys junkies, getting a glimpse into the inner workings of their favorite football teams. But in all honesty there hasn’t been a great amount of action this season. Whether that’s the case for every season of the show is up to the die-hard viewers to decide, but one of the franchises most known for always being in the news has continued to be very low-key throughout the first 120 minutes of edited footage.

Still, there were a handful of noteworthy moments throughout the second episode. The theme of Episode 2 was family. First viewers got to see and hear about the calming influence that being a family man has had on injured star DE DeMarcus Lawrence. In the club’s final practice before breaking camp in California, several family members joined the players on the field at the end. Fans also got to enjoy the story telling of the journey of 2020 UDFA Azur Kamara, a refugee who came to the States as a boy. His family happened to settle in Arizona, the site of the club’s second preseason game, meaning his family got to see him play in an NFL uniform.

While the episodes seem a bit empty of football action, HBO is very talented at retelling a personal journey and it was outstanding to watch the pure joy on his mother’s face. Her daughter even joked her mother’s face would hurt from all that smiling.

As for the rest of the show, there were a handful of other fun moments, to be retold by the quotes given out by players and the coaching staff.

"We're a popular team. We're not in this for [expletive] being popular!" - Mike McCarthy

McCarthy is a walk around coach. That means that he's not directly responsible for the coordination of either the offense or the defense. So when he addresses the team, conducts practice and the like it seems to ring a bit different than other years in front of the cameras. Ever notice when a person doesn't curse naturally? That's kind of a perfect metaphor for how it seems McCarthy comes across to his players. Of course, there's heavy editing, but when the camera pans through the players while McCarthy talks in the first two episodes, it certainly doesn't feel (admittedly from the couch) like he's the general that's going to inspire troops to great effect.

Story continues

"Ay my [expletive] feel dry. I gotta put some powder down there" - Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott is earning his reputation for the comic relief of the first two episodes. Last week was about his birthday present for QB Dak Prescott and this week it's about... well... taking care of his private area to keep it from becoming irritated while he was on the resistance cords. "Now if I fart, you'll see a big cloud of baby powder." Thanks, Zeke.

"You're not good at all, I had one blunder" - Micah Parsons

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons considers himself a force to be reckoned with in chess in the locker room. His offseason included a battle with reigning team champion WR Amari Cooper, as played out on Instagram. In this episode he battled backup QB Ben DiNucci, and apparently got dog walked the entire game. When DiNucci claimed bragging rights for the state of Pennsylvania, Parsons took ownership of his shortcoming. Sort of.

"Just say massage one more time, I'm a go get one" - Tarrell Basham

Having a coach with a British accent certainly isn't the norm in the NFL, so there was plenty of having a laugh when the focus came on new defensive line coach Aden Durde. From owner Jerry Jones' comparison to Winston Churchill to DE Tarrell Basham's impersonations, there were a lot of chuckles. The funniest moment though when he was talking about players taking care of themselves. Durde urged them to hydraft and get mah-sages, which had the DL in stitches.

"My mom doesn't really talk much about it because she went through so much and I try not to talk about it much either and let's just leave that right there/" - Azur Kamara

The second-year edge rusher from Kansas was the central figure of this episode as noted above. He spoke about how he fell in love with American football and the show focused on his battle to make the club this season as an undersized edge. Kamara of course had a great game against the Cardinals and almost had a game-winning strip sack that was negated by an offensive penalty that cancelled the fourth-down play. The quote was about his time as a child in Ivory Coast, which was undergoing a civil war when they left the continent.

"There's a lot of pressure in that jersey number and I want to exceed all expectations" - CeeDee Lamb

After Lamb brought the world up to speed on his John Wick game and keeping the aroma fresh wherever he goes, he spoke about his plans as the team prepped to return to Dallas. A montage of great Lamb catches came next as he described not being satisfied despite being pleased with seeing his exploits replayed on social media. He knows the legacy of 88 and is here for extending it to another level. "That catch CeeDee had in the back of the end zone? That was disgusting," proclaimed Micah Parsons.

"It is ball time, man. Let's get everybody juiced up, sideline, everybody cranked, get all the vets with us, let's get this shit poppin" - Dan Quinn

Quinn is going to be calling the defense from the booth, but by the Hard Knocks sound bites, he certainly won't lack for ways to motivate his troops during the week of practice. Quinn just seems like the type of coach players do rally around, perhaps in contrast to how McCarthy's presence is coming across to this observer.

"I see plenty of hot dogs in my future... Unlimited glizzies" - Elliott

Elliott with more jokes as he and Prescott cracked up on the sideline during the game against Arizona. Elliott walked behind a bald-headed staff member, placed his hands above the dome like a crystal ball and relayed his desire for nutritional nourishment.

"Im just trying to see the defense post-snap the best I can and play the play as if I would" - Dak Prescott

Still sidelined and unable to take part in team drills (during this episode), Prescott spoke about his success of being a backup that became a starter and how he uses every opportunity, even off to the side, to get himself mental reps to better himself.

"Such a stud human" - Kliff Kingsbury

The reverence for the quality person Prescott is extends far beyond the Cowboys' locker room and fan base.

1

1