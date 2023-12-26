'He just makes plays': Wisconsin teammates see great potential in receiver Trech Kekahuna

Wisconsin freshman receiver Trech Kekahuna has moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart at slot receiver heading into the Badgers bowl game with LSU on Jan. 1 in Tempa.

MADISON – At 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, Hayden Rucci can only dream of moving the way Trech Kekahuna does.

“It’s hard to not to notice him running routes out there,” the Wisconsin senior said. “As a tight end who isn’t able to make the cuts those guys make, just watching how quick he is in and out of breaks and how low to the ground (he is), his change of direction is ridiculous.

“He’s one of the fastest, quickest guys I’ve seen run routes here. It’s pretty impressive to watch him move.”

The transfer portal wreaks havoc on college football rosters at this time of year, causing programs to send teams to bowl games that are shells of the ones seen during the regular season.

Wisconsin Is experiencing some of that. Nine Badgers who were listed in the two-deep for the season finale at Minnesota have left the team for the transfer portal or are preparing for the NFL draft.

Kekakuna, a 5-10, 180-pound freshman receiver, is one of the players expected to fill that void.

It could be the start of something special. It’s rare for a player who has yet to catch a pass or even get a snap from scrimmage to be spoken of the way Kekahuna’s teammates speak of him.

“I think he’s a gamer,” senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai said. “I think just being a true freshman and not getting here until the summer, it’s hard to get the playbook down and all the communication stuff squared away, but he really hasn’t missed a beat. You stick him in there and he just makes plays.”

Trech Kekahuna elevated to second-team receiver

So far the most we’ve seen of Kekahuna has been on kickoff returns late in the season where he has made one return for 17 yards in four games.

Kekahuna is expected to have a larger role when the Badgers (7-5) face LSU (9-3) in the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Jan. 1 (11 a.m. kickoff, ESPN2). He is listed as the No. 2 slot receiver behind redshirt sophomore Will Pauling, a role formerly held by Skyler Bell, who entered the transfer portal Dec. 4.

“Trech is going to be a really good player for us,” said Pauling, the Badgers' leading receiver. “I think he should see a good amount of snaps in the bowl game. I think me and Trech have a lot of similarities. Our stature and the way we play.”

Kekahuna was one of the final high school prospects Luke Fickell signed during the early period last December.

Kekakuna came to UW from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he caught 57 passes and averaged 21.8 yards per catch as a senior. He hails from Hawaii, though. He was high school teammates with UW senior safety Kamo’i Latu, who is his cousin, and former Badgers All-American Nick Herbig.

A broken left foot sidelined Kekahuna throughout fall camp.

“That is a big thing going into the season to try to get your playing time, so for me to be out like that was very hard for me mentally,” he said. “I just got closer to God to stay more positive and just let him lead the way. That’s what I did and I’m back on the field, so it’s good blessing, so it’s all him.”

Kekahuna missed the first four games due to a broken foot

He was cleared for the Rutgers game on Oct. 7. His impact has been negligible since then, but behind the scenes his attitude and toughness have impressed Fickell.

His transition has been helped by Latu.

"He was with the old coaching staff and then he was with the new one all spring, so he was telling me what to expect: in workouts be ready, be on task, be early to the workouts and meetings,” Kekahuna said. “He helped me a lot on that to give me a little head start.”

If Kekahuna is able to do a fraction of what he did at the high school level, he’ll be an impact performer. At that level, he was a return man and took carries out of the backfield in addition to playing receiver.

Given how many targets the slot receiver has received this season, Kekahuna has a chance to make a big splash on New Year’s Day.

“I think Trech just has tremendous football speed,” Mordecai said. “I don’t know what his numbers are, but when he gets on the field he has speed agaisnt anybody. I’m excited for his opportunity. I’ll be looking forward to seeing him ball out.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football teammates see great potential in Trech Kekahuna