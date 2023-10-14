He just made Penn State football history: Watch Daequan Hardy vs. Massachusetts

Daequan Hardy made Penn State football history Saturday in Beaver Stadium.

The senior cornerback became the first to ever return two punts for touchdowns in the same game. Only four Nittany Lions before ever had two TD returns of any kind in just the same season: Jimmy Cefalo, O.J. McDuffie, Bruce Branch and Larry Johnson.

Even more: Hardy, the team's No. 3 corner, had never returned a punt in any game before Saturday's anticipated steamrolling of the defenseless Massachusetts Minutemen.

But there he was in the first quarter, taking one back 56 yards. He fielded it cleanly on the right side, made a move and followed impressive blocking on a clear and easy route to the end zone.

Penn State led, 7-0.

Later, he sprinted and weaved down the left side, like a slalom skier, all of 68 yards for another score.

That made it, 49-0.

In all, he gained 129 yards on three attempts.

