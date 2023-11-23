‘Just living in the moment’: Sooners LB Kobie McKinzie relishing his opportunities

The linebacker position for the Oklahoma Sooners is one of the deepest and strongest positions on the team. The group is led by Danny Stutsman but is filled with young promising players.

For most of the season, Stutsman has been joined by Jaren Kanak as a starter. However, lately, Kip Lewis has taken over that role. Then came Saturday, and it wasn’t Kanak or Lewis but instead Kobie McKinzie who took the most snaps opposite of Stutsman.

McKinzie had a ton of promise as a high-level recruit coming into last season. He’s been slowly progressing and now has worked his way into the rotation. He first got a lot of game action vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys when Stutsman was out and finished the game with seven tackles, which were the second most on the team. On Saturday, he finished fifth in tackles with five.

McKinzie has 22 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, and three pass deflections in 2023.

He spoke to reporters about his recent playing time. “Every day, just living in the moment,” McKinzie said. “I’ve never taken my mind off of anything, and I’ve always lived in the moment. If you do that, you’ll always end up where you’re supposed to. No matter what.”

There is a real possibility all four of those linebackers will return to Norman next season, which would be one of the stronger units in college football. But McKinzie is the perfect example of a player who puts the work in and ultimately reaps the rewards.

