'It's just the little things that we need to iron out'

[Getty Images]

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo says the draw against Liverpool "doesn't leave the best taste in my mouth" despite scoring his first senior Old Trafford goal.

The Red Devils were 1-0 down and faced an onslaught of chances from Liverpool, but two spectacular goals from Bruno Fernandes and Mainoo saw them take the lead in the second half, before a late Mohamed Salah penalty resulted in a 2-2 draw.

United have now dropped seven points from winning positions in their past three league games, putting more pressure on boss Erik ten Hag's position.

Speaking after the match, 18-year-old Mainoo said: "To score my first goal at Old Trafford, it's unbelievable.

"Ultimately we didn't come away with the three points, so it doesn't leave the best taste in my mouth.

"We pulled together in the second half and we figured things out. We were much, much better.

"But seeing out games is what's going to get us points and get us higher in the table. That's what's going to win us games, so these are things that matter.

"It's just the little things that we need to iron out."