"Just let it fly:" How Mitchell's Allison Meyerink secured the Class AA state individual golf championship

Jun. 5—YANKTON — In Allison Meyerink's successful state-winning triumph, the senior Mitchell golfer blended past experiences of the previous holes and the past year when it mattered most.

Locked in a battle with season adversary Olivia Braun of Aberdeen Central, Meyerink walked up to the 18th hole at Hillcrest Country Club — the 36th hole of the Class AA state girls golf tournament — with a two-stroke lead. Stepping up to the tee box, Meyerink had one thought about how to approach the final tee shot of her tournament.

"Just let it fly," she said. "Don't worry about what others think. Just do what you do."

Meyerink's tee shots on the two prior holes led to consecutive bogeys. Playing the long par-3 16th into the wind, she ended up short of the green, and was unable to get up-and-down for the par save. On the par-5 17th, Meyerink's drive found the water hazard, which she attributed to tensing up with the victory in sight.

On No. 18, Meyerink remained focused on her own game, blocking out what happened before. Confidently pulling the driver out, she found the right-center of the fairway, showing her ability to bounce back from dropped shots, though the scorecard didn't reflect the way No. 16 and 17 were played.

"They were pretty good bogeys. She missed in the right spots," head coach and father Jeff Meyerink said. "There wasn't a question or thought on what she was hitting (on 18). I was very impressed with the way she handled herself as well."

Meyerink played her approach with approximately 70 yards to the flag first with Braun further ahead on the left side of the fairway. Pulling out one of her wedges, the scenario that was discussed between father and daughter was the same situation from a year ago.

At last year's state tournament, Meyerink was leading by one and had a wedge into the green, needing a par to win the title. However, she misplayed her first chip shot, leading to a bogey and an eventual runner-up finish, as Huron's Bryn Huber won in a playoff. This time, two chips wasn't going to be a possibility.

"We came out to practice (Monday night) and I was locking in on those wedge shots and how the green speed might change with the weather," Allison Meyerink said. "This course is one we don't see that often and the dome greens are more narrow (than others), so the short game was important this week."

Knowing not to go over the green, Meyerink's chip just caught the fringe, but rolled onto the putting surface, having about a 20-foot putt for birdie. Braun, with a closer chip shot, attacked the pin and hit the ball to about four feet for birdie, where years of playing alongside the Golden Eagle senior led Meyerink to expect nothing less.

"Olivia's short game is crazy," she said of Braun. "It's been so much fun to watch her play because I kind of grew up playing golf with her these six years. She's a great player and I'm excited to see where she goes."

Braun was able to convert her birdie chance to force Meyerink into making her par putt after she lagged her birdie attempt to a couple of feet behind the cup. Stepping up with confidence, Meyerink drained it to secure a one-stroke victory, completing her prep golf career with hardware this year and memories from the past six seasons.

"I wouldn't be here without my coaches, teammates, and the opponents I met along the way along with their coaches as well," Meyerink said. "I've learned so much on-and-off the course and everyone around me has made me who I am today."