'Just a knockout:' Owners of Practical Move took huge chance for Kentucky Derby payoff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Within a minute or two, the bidding for the colt Leslie Amestoy wanted to buy had blown past the budget she and her husband, Pierre Amestoy, had set for the 2-year-old sale they attended last April in Florida.

After years of running horses on the New Mexico circuit, the Amestoys wanted to buy a Kentucky Derby prospect. That was the plan, anyway. But they knew it was easier said than done.

Leslie was one of America’s first female trainers in the 1980s, and her husband was a former jockey’s agent. Before they decided to have children, they used to pack up every few months and chase the relatively small purses in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, then at tracks in Arizona and Colorado. They had spent a lifetime learning the realities of the game, and they weren’t naive to the odds of landing a Derby horse.

But something stood out about this one. When the price crept above $200,000 — not a massive amount if you're really chasing a champion, but more than the Amestoys wanted to spend — Leslie walked away in frustration.

“He was just a knockout," she said.

As the auction continued, Pierre sensed his primary competitor was about to fold. He signaled for one more bid. When he found his wife again, he surprised her with a winning purchase ticket for $230,000.

“Was that the right move?” she asked.

It was an audacious move. It was a gutsy move. It was a … practical move?

“And we looked at each other and she goes, ‘Practical Move. That’s the name!’ ” Pierre said. “She named him right there at the table.”

Practical Move enjoys a snack in his stall at Churchill Downs.

For people who aren’t entrenched at the highest levels of horse racing, spending six figures on a Kentucky Derby hope and dream isn’t practical at all. And yet, here they are at Churchill Downs with Practical Move, who won the two big California prep races but has mostly flown under the radar this week.

That may be because the top California horses typically come from the barn of Bob Baffert, who has won the Kentucky Derby six times. But after Baffert’s would-be seventh winner Medina Spirit was disqualified in 2021 for a positive drug test, Churchill Downs levied a two-year ban against him.

Last year, Baffert’s top Derby contenders were transferred to the barn of Tim Yakteen, a former Baffert assistant, so that they’d be eligible to run. Ironically, Yakteen’s best chance to win may come via Practical Move, a horse that was intended for his barn before he was even purchased.

“When we first met him, we said, 'Show us the way, show us the road,’ ” Leslie Amestoy said. “Those were the exact words. And he has. He got us here.”

Yakteen’s experience as a stand-in for Baffert did not go particularly well last year with Taiba finishing 12th and Messier 15th. This year, Yakteen has one Baffert horse — the longshot Reincarnate — and says he’s gotten more comfortable in the spotlight.

“Unless you've been here, you can’t appreciate what it feels like,” he said. “It’s something I can’t put my finger on. It’s sort of like your life experiences as you go through, you pick up certain things.”

Because Yakteen was an intermediary that allowed Baffert and his owners to sidestep the Churchill Downs ban, it would have been an all-time awkward scenario had he won the Derby last year.

But if Practical Move gets to the winners’ circle, it should be a quintessential feel-good story for an unlikely group of owners who wanted to put a Derby horse in Yakteen’s barn and essentially did it on the first try.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time but never pointed to this kind of race,” Pierre Amestoy said. “We never thought we could ever get here.”

Maybe they should have. Because at the end of the day, the horse racing world is far bigger than the Arab sheikhs and hedge fund conglomerates that spend tens of millions of dollars every year at the sales trying to find that one special horse that can get them to the first Saturday in May.

That’s the part of the sport people see on television every year during the Triple Crown. What they don't see are the day-by-day grinders like the Amestoys whose passion fuels an entire economy of smaller racetracks like Sunland Park and Sante Fe Downs where the Kentucky Derby seems like a far-off dream — but one that has been realized before.

In 2009, a New Mexico-based horse named Mine That Bird pulled one of the great Derby shockers at 50-to-1 odds. One of his owners, retired veterinarian Leonard Blach, recently sent the Amestoys a tiny replica of the state flag that he carried with him during Mine That Bird’s run.

These are the real horse people, folks who were in the game long before it made them any money. In fact, when Leslie and Pierre met, the notion of a woman training horses was so foreign that the only way she could get respect on the backstretch was “because I kicked their asses so they had to.”

But after winning “250 or 300” races, including some big quarter horse prizes, she and Pierre wanted to start a family. The gypsy life of going from racetrack to racetrack, moving on before they could even unpack boxes from their last stop, was no longer going to work.

Regular life treated the Amestoys well. Pierre’s construction company started to take off, and they got back into horses by pinhooking — essentially buying very young horses, raising them, and then hoping they develop enough to sell for a profit when they get close to racing age.

A few big hits in the pinhooking game allowed the Amestoys to buy a place in Kentucky — they named it Lobo Farm, of course — but sold it after the 2008 economic crash. After that, with the arrival of casino gambling enhancing purses at New Mexico racetracks, the Amestoys got back into the local racing scene and have kept roughly 20 horses in training alongside a breeding operation of 10 mares.

After meeting Yakteen a couple years ago and becoming enamored with the organization of his training operation, Pierre had promised to send some horses to him in California. It was just a matter of finding the right one, and going to the sales to buy a 2-year-old is not something the Amestoys had ever done.

When Leslie saw Practical Move, she knew which one she wanted. He was already huge with a “long, big hip,” a good-looking foot and smooth stride on the racetrack. The only thing that made him a realistic purchase was the breeding: His sire, Practical Joke, stands for a reasonable $25,000.

“If he’d have been a Tapit or something like that, we wouldn’t have gotten to sniff him,” Leslie said. “He would have gone to a million just off his looks.”

Though Pierre shelled out $50,000 more than he planned for the horse, it was apparent by last winter that they’d gotten a bargain. After winning the Los Alamitos Futurity in December, the Derby was a realistic possibility. Then when he won the San Felipe Stakes on March 4, followed by the Santa Anita Derby a month later, Yakteen knew he had a real contender.

Practical Move, ridden by jockey Ramon Vazquez, wins the San Felipe Stakes on March 4, at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

“He was a big horses from Day 1, and as he’s gotten a little older he knows how to use his body a little bit more and he’s learned how to put himself in a spot where he wants to be running comfortably,” Yakteen said. “In the Santa Anita Derby you saw he's willing to get into a dogfight and keep giving (effort), and those are qualities you want to see in a racehorse.”

Without the Baffert hype, Practical Move could be a much more attractive price Saturday than your typical Santa Anita Derby winner. There’s also some skepticism related to the quality of competition he faced this winter and spring in California.

But ever since Pierre Amestoy decided to bust his budget at the 2-year-old sale last April, nothing about Practical Move has been particularly practical. Instead, it’s quite simply been the time of their lives.

“We were looking for this kind of horse and it’s just amazing we actually found one that got us all the way here,” he said. "We feel very lucky and blessed.”

