'Just keep playing' - England Over-75 captain

Geoff Martel trains Aztec Soccer in Guernsey [BBC]

The captain of England's new Over-75s side says nobody is too old to play football.

Geoff Martel, from Guernsey, will lead England next month in the inaugural Aneurin Bevan Shield fixture against Wales to be played at St George's Park on 3 July.

Martel helps organise training and matches for other older players in Guernsey and has played walking football for England in the past.

"It was just an enormous challenge," he said of trying to get into the England Over-75s side.

"To get into the team I thought a big bonus for me.

"So when I was announced as captain by the manager I couldn't believe it. The next day I rang him up to ask him if it was true that I am the captain and he said 'yes'."

Martel says age is no barrier to people enjoying football and is keen on encouraging them to keep taking part.

"If they're keen to keep playing, keep going because there are lots of opportunities, right the way through now," he said.

"It's just not vets (veterans') football at Over-35s, we're now at 75 and and they're even looking at Over-80s in the future.

"So just keep playing and keep enjoying it."