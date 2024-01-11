'They just have to keep believing': Holy Cross men's basketball leads early but falls at home to Navy

WORCESTER — There were times earlier this season when first-year Holy Cross coach Dave Paulsen was frustrated with his team as it worked through its struggles.

“I didn’t think we defended as hard as we could,” Paulsen said. “I didn’t think we attacked at practice the way we should have. I was frustrated with the attention to detail.”

When the Crusaders returned home after a 46-point loss at St. John’s in late November, things, Paulsen said, noticeably changed.

“We just got tired of losing,” senior guard Joe Octave said. “We came together. If we keep trying to reach our goals, I think we’ll be good.”

Holy Cross' Will Batchelder and Navy's Austin Benigni get tangled up during Wednesday night's game at the Hart Center.

Holy Cross led Navy by as many as 12 points in the first half of Wednesday night’s game at the Hart Center, but the Midshipmen, behind junior Mac MacDonald’s career-high 35 points, pulled away for an 80-70 victory.

The loss dropped the Crusaders to 3-13 and 0-3 in the Patriot League. HC has lost nine straight to Division 1 opponents. The Crusaders defeated Division 3 Elms, 88-60, on Dec. 29.

“The guys are trying really hard,” Paulsen said. “They have practiced extremely hard, and their attitude has been great. Now I’m just frustrated for them. They are putting in the work. They are being coachable. I want to see them rewarded, but we don’t have much of a margin for error. They just have to keep believing. Keep believing and keep improving.”

Octave led Holy Cross with 20 points for his sixth 20-point performance of the season. Junior forward Caleb Kenney posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds and added four blocks. Sophomore guard Will Batchelder scored 15 points.

Holy Cross' DeAndre Williams drives while Navy's Mac MacDonald defends during Wednesday night's game at the Hart Center

MacDonald, who had scored 88 points over Navy’s first 13 games, was 13 of 20 from the field and 7 of 11 from 3-point territory. He keyed a Navy run late in the first half by launching and sinking a pair of deep back-to-back 3s. His 4-point play gave the Mids (6-8, 2-1) a double-digit lead with less than two minutes left.

“We identified him on the scout as a really good shooter,” Paulsen said, “but nothing like what he did. There were a couple times when we lost him early, and there were defensive breakdowns, and he made some tough ones late. That’s the sign of a good player and a good team, playing the hot hand.”

HC held the Mids to 22% shooting from the field over the first 10 minutes, and led, 25-13, with 6:27 left.

From there, Navy junior forward Mitch Fischer scored five straight points, and MacDonald went off. Sophomore guard Austin Benigni’s free throw capped a 16-3 run and gave Navy its first lead, 29-28, with less than a minute left.

Navy shot 30% in the first half.

“That’s three league games where I thought we played elite defense in the first half,” said Paulsen, whose team fell at Bucknell and Army last week, “and we weren’t able to sustain it.”

Holy Cross coach Dave Paulsen reacts to a foul in the second half while looking at the scoreboard during Wednesday night's game at the Hart Center.

Octave made a layup, and Kenney blocked Navy’s final attempt of the first to preserve a one-point halftime lead for the Crusaders.

Freshman forward Joe Nugent and Kenney combined to score the first five points of the second half.

Sophomore forward Donovan Draper’s layup put Navy up, 51-49, with 8:20 left, and the Mids led the rest of the way. They built the lead to 12 with 1:32 to play.

Holy Cross' Joe Octave goes for a layup against Navy during Wednesday night's game at the Hart Center.

“We all could have done more,” Octave said. “(Paulsen) tells us every day in film our effort is there; we just have to execute more, just keep playing, just keep pounding the rock, and things will work out.”

Navy outscored Holy Cross, 20-3, at the foul line in the second half and 25-5 for the game. The Mids got to the line 30 times, HC seven.

“There were times when they made a run, and we had four freshmen out there,” Paulsen said, “and yet we have to be better. We just couldn’t get stops down the stretch. And the foul disparity, it’s hard to win a game like that.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holy Cross men's basketball falls at home to Navy