'BG is FREE!!!': Reactions to Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner stands in a cage in a courtroom Aug. 4 prior to a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow. (Evgenia Novozhenina / Associated Press)

WNBA star Brittney Griner is free after a months-long imprisonment in Russia on drug charges.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner," President Biden tweeted Thursday morning. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."

The WNBA said in a statement: “There has not been a day over the past ten months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends. BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity.”

Many others took to social media to express their feelings over the development.

"Grateful for the long-overdue release of Brittney Griner today from Russian custody," former President Barack Obama tweeted. "Kudos to @POTUS and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home."

While many expressed relief that Griner is coming home safely, some complained about the deal that was struck for her freedom. The U.S. is releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a one-for-one prisoner exchange that does not include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges.

“We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan,” Biden said from the White House. “We will keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release.”

Here are some of the reactions on social media to Griner's release:

Griner's Phoenix Mercury teammate Brianna Turner was one of many from the WNBA to express joy and gratitude at the news, tweeting, "Thank you to every single person that kept Brittney Griner’s name alive #WEAREBG."

Several entertainment luminaries celebrated Griner's release Thursday via Twitter. Emmy-winning "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph tweeted, "Brittney Griner has been released!!" along with a gif of the WNBA player receiving hugs on the basketball court.

"Oh thank goodness," tweeted bestselling "Bad Feminist" author Roxane Gay. "This is incredible and I know it came at a high cost but I am so happy Brittney Griner is free and can come home to heal and rebuild her life. It took too long but she is free."

"I can’t begin to imagine the joy and relief Brittney Griner’s friends, family and ESPECIALLY her wife Cherelle must be feeling right now," tweeted Broadway performer Audra McDonald. "My heart breaks for what they have endured and rejoices in their imminent reunion."

Staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

