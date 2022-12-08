'BG is FREE!!!': Reactions to Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner stands in a cage in a courtroom Aug. 4 prior to a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow. (Evgenia Novozhenina / Associated Press)

WNBA star Brittney Griner is free after a months-long imprisonment in Russia on drug charges.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner," President Biden tweeted Thursday morning. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."

The WNBA said in a statement: “There has not been a day over the past ten months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends. BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity.”

The following statement was released in regards to Brittney Griner's return home: pic.twitter.com/p0D0nhaNDW — WNBA (@WNBA) December 8, 2022

Many others took to social media to express their feelings over the development.

"Grateful for the long-overdue release of Brittney Griner today from Russian custody," former President Barack Obama tweeted. "Kudos to @POTUS and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home."

While many expressed relief that Griner is coming home safely, some complained about the deal that was struck for her freedom. The U.S. is releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a one-for-one prisoner exchange that does not include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges.

“We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan,” Biden said from the White House. “We will keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release.”

Here are some of the reactions on social media to Griner's release:

Today, Brittney Griner’s wrongful detention in Russia finally ends and she is on her way home to be reunited with her family. Her release is the product of painstaking negotiations and @POTUS’ commitment to bring home every U.S. citizen wrongfully detained anywhere in the world. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 8, 2022

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today issued the following statement regarding Brittney Griner: pic.twitter.com/BHGedou4bY — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner is free!



After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap.



Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 8, 2022

Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah https://t.co/3AeQx8K9OZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

then the best outcome was accomplished. I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner is coming home.



Just incredibly good news.



Thank you to President Biden and everyone in the administration who made this happen, as well as the advocates who pushed for it. https://t.co/xwAIyArOoK — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 8, 2022

After months of wrongful detention in Russia, Brittney Griner is on her way home to her wife Cherelle and her other loved ones. We will not cease in our efforts until Paul Whelan is back with his family, too. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 8, 2022

Thankful that Brittney Griner is free and on the way home.



President Biden gets it done.



Again.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner being released in exchange for a convicted arms dealer.



What about Retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan? — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) December 8, 2022

Rejoice that Brittney Griner is free. But please don’t forget about Paul Whelan. He’s been jailed in Russia for 4 yrs. https://t.co/RqqzzmE2S8 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 8, 2022

Congress and the Country are overjoyed to learn that, thanks to the committed & focused leadership of @POTUS, Brittney Griner is finally free. Today, our hearts are with her dear wife, Cherelle, and the Griner family as their beloved Brittney is safely on her way back to America. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 8, 2022

After months of detention and weeks in a Russian penal colony, Brittney Griner is coming home.



What an incredible relief.



Wishing Brittney, her wife, and her family peace as they recover from this terrible ordeal. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 8, 2022

After months of imprisonment, Brittney Griner is free and returning home to her family and loved ones. Thank you to President Biden and everyone who worked tirelessly to make this happen. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 8, 2022

Celebrate Brittney Griner coming home to her family and now let’s get Marine Paul Whelan home too. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 8, 2022

Griner's Phoenix Mercury teammate Brianna Turner was one of many from the WNBA to express joy and gratitude at the news, tweeting, "Thank you to every single person that kept Brittney Griner’s name alive #WEAREBG."

BG is FREE!!! 294 days and she is coming home!!! 😭🤍🙏🏻❤️ — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) December 8, 2022

BG!!! I am literally tearing up right now!!! Faith man!!!! Thank God!!! My heart just dropped!!! Thank you to everyone that pushed FREE BG ❤️

Today feels like a holiday!

HAPPY BG DAY! 🫶🏾 — Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) December 8, 2022

God’s grace is SUFFICIENT! @brittneygriner is home! I love you BG! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) December 8, 2022

The best news to start our day with: finally, our sister BG is coming home!!



So grateful for all those who tirelessly worked to make this happen. Welcome home, Brittney!!!! — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) December 8, 2022

Several entertainment luminaries celebrated Griner's release Thursday via Twitter. Emmy-winning "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph tweeted, "Brittney Griner has been released!!" along with a gif of the WNBA player receiving hugs on the basketball court.

"Oh thank goodness," tweeted bestselling "Bad Feminist" author Roxane Gay. "This is incredible and I know it came at a high cost but I am so happy Brittney Griner is free and can come home to heal and rebuild her life. It took too long but she is free."

"I can’t begin to imagine the joy and relief Brittney Griner’s friends, family and ESPECIALLY her wife Cherelle must be feeling right now," tweeted Broadway performer Audra McDonald. "My heart breaks for what they have endured and rejoices in their imminent reunion."

BRITTNEY GRINER IS FREE!!!! — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) December 8, 2022

Thank you @potus.



SOOOO many people have so much to say about #JoeBiden but he is a good man who quietly works to make things better for this country.



He & his administration got @brittneygriner out of a Russian prison camp in a 1-for-1 swap while Putin is waging a war.



🙌🏾 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 8, 2022

What a wonderful rhyme. Brittney Griner is released from prison and protection for marriage equality is passed in Congress. Brittney is now free to return home and free to be with the woman she loves. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 8, 2022

Staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.