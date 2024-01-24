We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Just in time for the Super Bowl, TCL has slashed prices on TVs — including a 55-inch for just $350

We're almost to February, and you know what that means: Super Bowl season! No matter which team you're rooting for, one fact remains: You need a killer TV to watch the big game on, and TLC's Super Bowl sale at Amazon is the perfect chance to upgrade. You can save up to 30% off TVs, including a 55-inch QLED for just $350. It looks so good, you'll be able to make out the scuff marks on the pigskin.

Why is this a good deal?

Isn't saving $150 on a TV enough? No? Then here's another reason. This TV is at one of the lowest prices we've seen (the only time it dropped lower was during Black Friday).

Why do I need this?

Take a look at your TV. Can it truly capture the action of the big game in exciting detail? If the answer is not an immediate, resounding yes, then treat yourself to an upgrade. The $350 price tag is incredibly low for a TV with this level of quality. The QLED screen means deeper and richer color, whether you're watching football or your favorite movie, and the compatibility with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos ramps up the performance of both the video and audio to another level.

Thanks to the built-in Fire TV interface (and included Alexa Voice Remote), you can ask Alexa for movie suggestions, control your smart home or just browse through all of your favorite apps. One of the best features is that you can easily resume a show you had been watching straight from the home screen, rather than opening up a separate app.

For the gamers out there who want to fire up Madden before the Super Bowl starts, the TCL's Auto Game Mode, or ALLM, automatically reduces input lag and results in much better performance for video game consoles.

This bright smart TV will make your living room big-game-worthy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Such rich colors, vivid even in my very bright room with a large double window just to the side of it. This magnificently bright, beautiful and crisp unit, from the packaging onward, far exceeded my expectations. Everyone who has seen it loves it. The sound is great and distortion-free, even at very high volumes. No need for soundbar! Highest value TV on the market IMHO. You can spend more for a TV but you won't get more than this one. Total perfection," raved one reviewer.

Another fan gushed, "This TV is great quality, especially for the price. It’s bright and the colors are vibrant. Watching Planet Earth on this was insane."

"This TV is a great value. For us, it is in the living room. Sound could use a bit more oomph, but the picture quality is good and when paired with a soundbar is great," another shopper shared.

Wanting something even bigger? Good news! The 65-inch and 75-inch models are on also sale.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV $500 $700 Save $200 See at Amazon

TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV $650 $800 Save $150 See at Amazon

