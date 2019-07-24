Just how important is the Eagles' Iron Man, Malcolm Jenkins?

Malcolm Jenkins is the Eagles' Iron Man.

As Dave Zangaro writes, Jenkins, who played every snap for the Eagles last season, is "one of the best, most durable and most versatile athletes in Eagles history."

How important is the three-time Pro Bowler this season? He comes in at No. 4 on Derrick Gunn and Barrett Brooks' list of the 10 most important Eagles. The updated list is below:

4. Malcolm Jenkins

5. Zach Ertz

6. Jason Kelce

7. Alshon Jeffery

8. Brandon Graham

9. Jason Peters

10. DeSean Jackson













"He's a guy that this team looks to for inspiration and encouragement," Brooks says of Jenkins, who hasn't missed a game in five years with the Eagles. "Without Malcolm Jenkins, this team would not be as good as they are."

