'Just hurt ourselves': Constant turnovers spell trouble for Blue Jackets in 6-1 loss

Nov 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) defends the goal as it’s knocked away during the second period of the hockey game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

For the first 20-plus minutes, the Blue Jackets were able to keep their heads above the water. But once the Detroit Red Wings started to build momentum, the Jackets couldn't do anything to do stop it.

If anything, they helped the Red Wings maintain that momentum as they continually turned the puck over, giving Detroit dangerous scoring chances time and time again.

The Jackets trailed 1-0 after the first period, but shots on goal were nearly even at 13-12 in favor of the Red Wings. Forty-three seconds into the second period, Boone Jenner brought the puck up the ice, dangled around a defender as he crossed through the faceoff circle and slipped a pass across the crease to Emil Bemstrom, who was on the back post for the finish.

But rather than take control after evening the score, the Jackets' defense became increasingly porous as the period went on. The Red Wings (9-5-4) pulled ahead 2-1, then 3-1, then 4-1 before the period ended, and added two more goals in the third to beat Columbus 6-1.

"Just hurt ourselves," Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. "Quite simple. The turnovers in the second period were glaring."

The Jackets (6-10-1) entered the game on a four-game point streak, but Saturday's effort was more reminiscent of the Jackets' poor play in the early part of the season, not the performances they've turned in over the last two weeks.

Here's a breakdown of the game.

— Midway through the first period, the Jackets received the game's first power play when Detroit forward Tyler Bertuzzi was sent off for hooking. They failed to score on that power play, and just moments after the man advantage expired, forward Matheiu Olivier was whistled for cross-checking. On the ensuing Red Wings power play, Dylan Larkin opened the scoring with a shot from the low slot after a lengthy passing sequence.

— Jenner's play to Bemstrom on the tying goal was the kind of high-skill play more commonly expected from the third player on their line, Johnny Gaudreau, than the typically workmanlike Jenner. The goal was ultimately meaningless in a 6-1 loss, but it gave Jenner his third straight game with a point — and impressed the sellout crowd of 18,693 at Nationwide Arena.

That cross-crease pass from Boone 🤤 pic.twitter.com/Rw7Du6artO — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 20, 2022

"It was a great play by him," Bemstrom said. "(I had) an empty net."

— The first damaging turnover gifted Detroit defensemen Filip Hronek a wide-open scoring chance from mere feet in front of goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. Marcus Bjork attempted to softly pass the puck to Olivier to begin the breakout, but Olivier couldn't corral the puck and it bounced directly to Hronek. His bar-down slapshot was the first goal off a turnover by Columbus, but it wouldn't be the last.

— It wasn't even the last goal for Hronek off a turnover. He scored his second goal of the game late in the second period to stretch the lead to 4-1. Vladislav Gavrikov attempted to gather a bouncing puck just above the faceoff circles, but the puck once again went straight to Hronek for another high-level shot.

This time, the puck got stuck behind the camera inside the net, which only delayed the inevitable for a moment before the referees figured out the puck was in the net and the Red Wings had scored again.

— Not every turnover became a goal for Detroit, which further demonstrates how loose the Jackets were with the puck. The Red Wings could easily have scored seven or eight goals, if not for several saves by Korpisalo on dangerous rush chances that were initiated by careless turnovers or poor puck protection.

Nov 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner (38) spins around to make a shot attempt during the third period of the hockey game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets couldn't outscore mistakes in loss to Detroit

The Jackets' 3-0-1 record over their last four games somewhat disguised the fact that beneath the wins, their defense hadn't really improved from their 3-9-0 start to the season. Some of that is due to the rash of injuries along the blue line, but the Jackets were at least able to outscore their mistakes in the last four games.

They only gave up two goals in a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Nov. 10, and Larsen was pleased with his team's defensive effort as they only gave up 10 scoring chances, according to the team's internal analytics. But in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders on Nov. 12, a 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers on Tuesday and a 6-4 win over the Canadiens on Thursday, the Jackets returned to their season-long form of allowing four-plus goals per game.

Through 17 games, they've given up 75 goals — an average of 4.41 per game. The difference in the previous four games was that their offense rose high enough to cover up the defensive issues, but Saturday, the Jackets once again struggled to score, which magnified their issues in the defensive zone.

"It’s frustrating because we have to be adaptable," defenseman Erik Gudbranson said. "Last two games, we played two 1-2-2 (forechecks). Today we played a 1-1-3 and didn’t really react to it that well in the neutral zone. Can’t take anything from it. We have to learn how to play our game against different systems. We got caught cheating quite a bit tonight."

Detroit goaltender Ville Husso played a role in the Jackets' minimal offensive production with 27 saves, including one on a breakaway by Cole Sillinger that would've tied the game in the first period. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Jackets generated 2.51 expected goals but were only able to beat Husso once.

And while the Jackets desperately tried to cut into Detroit's lead, their attention on the defensive side of the puck waned correspondingly, which created a self-perpetuating cycle as the deficit mounted.

"We’re trying to force plays," Larsen said. "We’ve talked about it. Can’t do it, can’t do it, can’t do it. Kept trying to do it. That’s what happens."

Nov 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier (24) fights Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman (96) for the puck during the second period of the hockey game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

"Egregious" turnovers fuel Red Wings' offensive outburst, doom Blue Jackets to loss

Because hockey is a flow sport, more akin to soccer or basketball than a sport like football, which features frequent stoppages, there are frequent variances within the game that swing the momentum between one team or the other. But that momentum can also stay in one team's favor when the other team helps stoke the flames, and that's exactly what happened for the Jackets on Saturday.

"They did exactly what they wanted to do in this building tonight," Gudbranson said. "We fed into that. We turned over a lot of pucks tonight. That just kills your momentum. To do that consistently for two periods, it’s going to be really hard to win a hockey game that way."

After tying the game at 1-1 early in the second period, the Jackets began to press for more offense. That left openings for the Red Wings to take advantage of, whether it was a direct turnover — and there were plenty of those — or simply a chance off the rush that was available because the game became increasingly free-flowing.

"(Turnovers are) going to happen, but it can’t happen consecutively in a row," Jenner said. "That seemed to be happening. We were just bobbling it here and there. They were able to score, and obviously we weren’t. ... It’s just simple plays where we’re kind of feeding into their game by turnovers here and there. Just not getting to our strengths. They’re going to feed off that, and they did and they were able to capitalize."

Larsen was particularly bothered by the turnover before Hronek's first goal, 6:35 into the second period.

"That was pretty egregious," Larsen said. "Lollipop right in the front and the guy takes a slap shot from five feet out. We just kept feeding into it. Even the chances that they didn’t score on. We’re in the zone, trying to go east-west. Can’t do it. We probably did it six or seven times that period."

Nov 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) blocks a shot attempt during the third period of the hockey game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets call up defenseman Billy Sweezey before Detroit game

Saturday morning, the Jackets called defenseman Billy Sweezey up from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. Sweezey played Friday night with the Monsters in Laval, a suburb of Montreal, but made it to Columbus in time for Saturday night's game.

All six healthy defensemen took part in Saturday's morning skate, but Larsen said there was one game-time decision among the group, which led to Sweezey's call-up as an insurance policy. Larsen didn't specify who the potentially injured player was, but Sweezey was scratched from the lineup after warmups, meaning whoever it was could go ahead with the game and didn't require the use of the insurance policy.

Gudbranson led the team in ice time for the third straight game, skating 21:10. Vladislav Gavrikov played 20:31, Andrew Peeke played 19:57, Jake Christiansen played 19:42, Marcus Bjork played 19:01 and Gavin Bayreuther played 16:40.

