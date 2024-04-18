'I just hope this isn't the moment of the season when we start to break down'

Arsenal fan Charlene Smith believes winning the home leg was vital for Mikel Arteta's side if they were to make it past Bayern Munich and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The Gunners could not take a lead to Munich despite no Bayern fans being allowed to attend the first leg at Emirates Stadium last week and exited the competition to a second-half Joshua Kimmich header at the Allianz Arena.

"It's the lack of experience," Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "We tried and we gave it our best shot. It just comes down to experience.

"Bayern are better equipped for these type of situations.

"There were good moments when we dominated the game, but it just goes to show that you need to take you chances when you have them. [Gabriel] Martinelli had a really good chance that he wasn't able to finish - same with [Martin] Odegaard. This is what cost us.

"If we had won our home game it could be a totally different situation. We really needed to capitalise on those key moments at home when Bayern Munich didn't have any fans there. We needed to get on top and take the lead just to make that ride a little bit smoother."

The Gunners return to Premier League action against Wolves on Saturday having lost ground to Manchester City with defeat by Aston Villa last time out and Smith hopes there will be no hangover from Wednesday's defeat in Munich.

"I am getting slightly nervous [that the season is unravelling] after Sunday's game," she added.

"Liverpool handed it to us on a plate and we were not able to take it. To lose again in the Champions League is absolutely heartbreaking.

"I just hope this isn't the moment of the season when we start to break down and not be able to see it out strongly."

