Just hitched: Tom Watson marries former CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade

Tom Watson has a busy week ahead of him. But first, a wedding to attend. His wedding.

The eight-time major champion got hitched Saturday in New Jersey, marrying LeslieAnne Wade. The couple announced their engagement in May. They plan to travel to the Old Course at St. Andrews to attend the 150th Open Championship, which begins Thursday in Scotland.

Watson, 72, won the Open five times during his iconic career. He is a Hall of Famer and won 39 times on the PGA Tour. Watson retired from competitive golf in 2019 after an almost 50-year career during which he won 70 titles and twice captained the United States in the Ryder Cup.

Ms. Wade served as a Senior Vice President of Communications at CBS Sports and currently works with the Endeavor agency and for White Tee Partners, a women-owned marketing agency she co-founded.

Congrats to the newlyweds.