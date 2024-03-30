Just how high is your panic meter for the Boston Celtics after watching them drop a pair of games to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena of the course of the last week? For those of us who are in the continuity camp, the alarm bells may be deafening at this point. For those of us who want the experimentation Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla has admitted the Celtics are dabbling in, it is still fairly low.

There are still plenty of regular season games left in front of Boston. Can they take a fair number of them being losses like these? For that matter, can the Celtics?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast, Brian Robb, Sam Packard, and Jay King, took a look at their own panic meters after the first Hawks loss, so it can’t be much better now. Check out the clip embedded below to hear their takes.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire