'It just helps you' - Adam Wharton explains why Declan Rice is such an asset for England

Adam Wharton has praised his England teammate Declan Rice after receiving a 'surreal' call up to Gareth Southgate's squad in Germany.

It's been a whirlwind year for Crystal Palace star, who burst onto the Premier League scene in February and earned a place in Southgate's Euro 2024 squad soon after.

He may even be given the opportunity to partner star Arsenal man Rice, who also made his senior England debut at the age of 20.

Addressing media ahead of England's tournament opener against Serbia on Sunday, Wharton was full of praise for his new teammate. He said: "I've spoken to Declan, he's a top player.

"You've seen that over the past few seasons, especially this season - the way that Arsenal play I think has really shown what he can produce. He's a top guy off the pitch, so speaking to him and just learning off everyone, but especially him.

"We play in similar positions so it's good to pick up on the little things and details, he's really welcomed me into the squad. Even if it's like body positioning, when the ball is in a certain position or just bits of communication, it just helps you when you're on the pitch. When you play with him, the way he communicates as well makes it a lot easier."

Wharton also addressed his shock call up to the squad just four months after playing for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, having made an immediate impression in the Premier League.

He continued: "It's a surreal feeling, honestly I wasn't expecting it. I've only just gone into the Premier League so I wasn't expecting anything. It was more just a bonus if I did get in. I'm absolutely delighted and to do what I love on the top stage, you can't beat it."