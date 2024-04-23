[BBC]

There’s only really one talking point about Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 defeat to Everton. But, in reality, there’s more to say.

Beyond the disputed penalties, Forest dominated possession and had a much higher expected goals (xG). If we close down players taking shots from outside the area and take your own chances; Sunday’s result could’ve been very different if the Reds had just done the basics.

VAR decisions may well come into play when the season’s post-mortem is delivered, but most fans will agree on one thing - we just haven’t been good enough.

If Forest are relegated, the list of charges goes on - conceding from set pieces, expensive transfer mistakes, PSR overspending, tactical errors, failure to take chances.

All is still not lost. But our remaining home games are against two of the most expensively assembled squads the Premier League has ever seen, and our remaining away games are at the two clubs rooted to the foot of the table.

Where the season goes from here remains to be seen. With a PSR appeal pending, and whatever the result of the VAR missive, uncertainty creeps. Nobody ever said it was easy supporting Nottingham Forest.

