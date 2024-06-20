Just in – Hansi Flick wants €40m-rated Bundesliga winner at Barcelona as a priority

In a fresh development, Oriol Domenech on Catalunya Radio has claimed that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has requested the club to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a priority.

Barcelona are assessing their options for the right-back position with the idea of retaining Joao Cancelo’s loan deal from Manchester City gaining prominence.

However, with the Cityzens planning for a permanent sale, negotiations are unlikely to be straightforward.

The name of Frimpong had been mentioned as a possible option for the position earlier this month, and it appears that Flick is eager to land the Netherlands international.

Frimpong enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 season

Jeremie Frimpong is coming into the summer on the back of a spectacular 2023/24 season during which he played in an important role in Bayer Leverkusen’s league and cup double.

Indeed, the 23-year-old finished the season with a return of 14 goals and 12 assists from 48 appearances in all competitions, showcasing his attacking qualities from the right-back position.

Hansi Flick wants Jeremie Frimpong at Barcelona. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Flick’s teams are known to play with attacking full-backs that are willing to aggressively press high up the pitch and someone like Frimpong would fit that idea. As such, he has seemingly emerged as a priority target for the German tactician.

Frimpong has a release clause

Frimpong has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen that runs until the summer of 2028.

However, the Netherlands international’s deal with the Bundesliga champions does contain a release clause worth €40 million.

The fee would be higher than the €25-30 million that Manchester City are demanding for the permanent sale of Joao Cancelo this summer.

So, it will certainly be interesting to see which way Barcelona decide to go, considering that Flick wants Frimpong while Joan Laporta & co. might prefer Cancelo owing to their ties with Jorge Mendes.