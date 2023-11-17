'We just had to find ourselves and that was it': Mogadore football's journey to Week 14

Austin Constantine gestures to the crowd seconds away from a Mogadore win.

MOGADORE — It's 60 degrees in mid-November and the Wildcats are still playing football under a blue sky at Mogadore Memorial Stadium.

Once again, Mogadore is the last area football team standing as it prepares for its 23rd regional championship game appearance — a Friday night battle with top-seeded Kirtland at Boliantz Stadium.

"I love the opportunity to be able to play more," Wildcats senior quarterback Zeke Cameron said. "I'm just grateful for the opportunity."

Junior Cole Reese noted that when lineman Travis Hummel went out for the season with an injury it was a reminder to never take anything for granted.

"To get to spend more time with the seniors [is great] because any given day, just like Travis Hummel, who knew that was the last game we were going to play with him," Reese said. "Anything can happen any given week."

According to coach coach Matt Adorni, all these long runs — this is the Wildcats' third straight regional title game appearance — have been great for the program and for the journey itself but also for the long term.

"One of the valuable things I think that we've learned over the years at Mogadore is you're getting more weeks of practice time with your young kids," Adorni said. "It's so good for your program to make these runs. It's a month more of football and a month more of being together."

Mogadore knows it faces a steep test in Kirtland

Devin Graham and Layne Miller break up a fourth down pass intended for Ethan Pemberton, giving Mogadore possession.

A year ago, when the Wildcats faced the Hornets in the Region 21 title game, which Kirtland won 30-0, it had been a while for Mogadore.

It had been a while since the Wildcats had faced perhaps Ohio's most dominant small-school program of the past decade and change.

That's no longer the case.

"Our kids understand," Adorni said. "A lot of these guys were on the field last year against Kirtland. They know what's at stake. They know how good Kirtland is as a football program."

Last year's game got away from the Wildcats early as the Hornets reached the end zone on each of their four first-half drives.

"I think we have a lot of respect for them, but we also see the mistakes that we made," Cameron said. "And we saw that when we did things right, we were able to move the ball on them and we were able to stop them."

This year's Hornets team is as good as ever, scoring 48-plus points in each of the first three rounds of the postseason. Kirtland's lone loss came to Perry, which will play for a Region 17 title Friday night.

Among the Hornets' leading weapons, Rocco Alfieri (142 carries, 923 rushing yards, 22 TDs) is coming off a three-touchdown performance against Cuyahoga Heights, fellow running back Will Beers (117 carries, 1,251 yards, 14 TDs) has also had a huge year and quarterback Jake LaVerde (56-of-98 passing, 984 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs) has spruced up the team's aerial attack.

"We have to try to go and execute the best we can and don't back down," Adorni said. "That's a big, big talk this week for our guys has been not to back down. We got to fight. I said it against Rootstown. Our team isn't perfect. We're fighters. That's kind of been our M.O. all year, and that's what it's going to have to be Friday night."

Mogadore's journey to Boliantz Stadium

Nick Stephenson helps up Trevor Hinkle after a play.

For the Wildcats, yielding 47 points to Dalton in Week 3 was a turning point.

"We said walking off the field that night, that was going to be a real measuring stick for our whole team," Adorni said. "Where do we go from here?"

The answer has been very positive. Indeed, even in Mogadore's only other loss, to Canton Central Catholic, Adorni saw a different kind of fight.

That same fight helped the Wildcats prevail in a very competitive Region 21 semifinal win over Mineral Ridge.

"We were kind of on the ropes for a minute," Adorni said. "They were driving, looking like they possibly could go down and tie or take the lead, and our kids stepped up and made some plays behind the line. And that's kind of been the story for these guys. These guys have rallied together really well."

Remarkably, Mogadore has held 11 of 13 opponents this season to single digits behind a very experienced defense.

On offense, the Wildcats have shown similar grit, whether it was bouncing back from the loss of Hummel or the loss of Cameron in the second quarter of their first-round game. The quarterback also missed Mogadore's second-round win over Pymatuning Valley before returning last week.

"Our kids once they knew on [that] Tuesday night, 'Hey, Zeke's not playing,' they did not skip a beat," Adorni said. "That's what I love about this team."

Just as Karson Jaber filled in so capably for Cameron under center those November nights at Mogadore Memorial Stadium, running backs like Austin Constantine, Cole Reese and Aaron Rumschlag can count on each other as well. Tack on Corey Lehner's ability to speed in and out of the backfield and wreak havoc, whether on jet sweeps or as a receiver, and the Wildcats have developed one of their most multi-dimensional attacks yet.

"You're not going to have it every week," Reese said. "So as a backfield, we have to rely on each other for our own success."

So how did Mogadore get back to Week 14?

How are the Wildcats, once again, the area's last team standing?

By relying on each other for their own success.

"We knew we could do it," Reese said. "We just had to find ourselves, and that was it."

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Mogadore football ready for Week 14 return, Kirtland rematch