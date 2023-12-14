'He’s just a great kid': Ernie Davis Award winner a standout on and off the field
Horseheads senior Bradock Salisbury averaged more than 10 yards per carry this season and carries a 93 average in the classroom, numbers that easily impress.
So do the other qualities of Salisbury, who was named winner of the Ernie Davis Award by a single point Thursday afternoon in voting among coaches, athletic directors and area media members.
The award was presented during a ceremony that was part of the Elmira Kiwanis Club luncheon at the Clarion Inn in Elmira. Also nominated by their coaches were Elmira High School senior Evan Garvin and Thomas A. Edison senior Brycen Guinnip.
During his acceptance speech, Salisbury reflected on going to Syracuse University to watch the Orange play and seeing the No. 44 banner in honor of Davis. Syracuse plays on Ernie Davis Legends Field at the JMA Wireless Dome.
"It was very nerve-wracking," Salisbury said of Thursday's ceremony. "All three of us up there, we were shaking, just waiting. We were all so excited. All of us were just blessed to be nominated. It was a great experience.
"I just feel fulfilled. Just knowing people see me as having the same characteristics as Ernie Davis, it means a lot."
'A great kid'
The award goes to a player from one of the three Chemung County football programs and is based on football accomplishments, academic achievement and character.
Davis, an Elmira Free Academy graduate, won the Heisman Trophy while at Syracuse in 1961. He died of leukemia in 1963 and the award in his name has been handed out annually since. Thursday would have been Davis' 84th birthday.
"It was awesome. He’s just a great kid," Horseheads football coach Kevin Hillman said of Salisbury winning the award. "I think everything that was talked about up there, the kind of person he is, I think he kind of embodies everything that Ernie did.
"Just a great kid, works hard in the classroom, outside the classroom, volunteers. Just a great teammate. You saw that when he got up there and thanked his O-line. I couldn’t be more proud of the kid."
Salisbury shines on and off the field
Salisbury, a running back/free safety, helped Horseheads advance to the Section 4 Class A championship game. He carried 77 times for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 18 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Hillman joked Thursday after Salisbury's stats were announced that he should have gotten the ball in his hands more often.
On defense, he had 32 tackles to rank fifth on the team and returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown.
Salisbury said team comes first and any success he had individually was a result of those around him.
"This year, being a leader on the team, we kind of set a standard of we're a team here," Salisbury said. "No matter what, we're going to be a family, we're going to be brothers. That's what it came down to at the end."
Ernie Davis Award winners
1963: Ray Fratarcangelo, Elmira Free Academy
1964: Mike Malone, Elmira Notre Dame
1965: Jack Leonard, Notre Dame
1966: Joel Ramich, Notre Dame
1967: Charley Collins, Elmira Southside
1968: Dana Carpenter, EFA
1969: Jim Savino, Southside
1970: Mark Riopko, Thomas A. Edison
1971: Sam Crumpton, Southside
1972: Jim Greene, EFA
1973: A.J. Nassar, Notre Dame
1974: Jamie Krum, Southside
1975: Brad Clark, Horseheads
1976: George Swan, EFA; and Matt Riordan, Notre Dame
1977: Steve Ramich, Notre Dame
1978: Bruce Stayments, EFA
1979: Marty Chalk, EFA; and Eric Rice, Edison
1980: Blaine Fowler, EFA
1981: Tony Prettyman, EFA
1982: Pete Curkendall, Southside
1983: Pete Curkendall, Southside
1984: Dan Callahan, Southside
1985: Jim Polcyn, Notre Dame
1986: Joe Paradis, Edison
1987: Bob Grosvenor, Notre Dame
1988: Bert Conklin, Horseheads
1989: Kevin Murphy, EFA
1990: Geoff Woodworth, Notre Dame
1991: D'Andre Fulmer, EFA
1992: John Maio, Notre Dame
1993: Orlando Smith, EFA
1994: Joel Stephens, Notre Dame
1995: Josh Trexler, EFA
1996: Brad Polk, Notre Dame
1997: Nate Watkins, Horseheads
1998: Matt Tunison, Horseheads; Chris Mallette, Edison
1999: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame
2000: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame
2001: Pat Manuel, Notre Dame
2002: Paul Harnas, Edison
2003: Joel Coon-Ribble, Elmira
2004: Matt Manganaro, Horseheads
2005: Pat Schweiger, Edison; Zack Manuel, Notre Dame
2006: Luke Herrington, Horseheads
2007: Mike Ficarro, Southside
2008: Matt Buice, Notre Dame
2009: Terrell Brown, EFA
2010: Jordan Shay, Southside
2011: Trevor Maycumber, Elmira
2012: Tom Agan, Notre Dame; Glen Watson, Horseheads; Jerry McPeak, Elmira
2013: Eli Thomas, Elmira
2014: Jerry McPeak, Elmira
2015: Allaah Sessions, Elmira
2016: Derrick Stark, Notre Dame
2017: Dan Fedor, Elmira
2018: Maurice Rankins Jr., Horseheads
2019: Gavin Elston, Horseheads
2021 spring: Ryan Scott, Horseheads
2021 fall: Riley Loomis, Horseheads
2022: Brady Keefe, Elmira
2023: Bradock Salisbury, Horseheads
