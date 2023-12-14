'He’s just a great kid': Ernie Davis Award winner a standout on and off the field

Horseheads senior Bradock Salisbury averaged more than 10 yards per carry this season and carries a 93 average in the classroom, numbers that easily impress.

So do the other qualities of Salisbury, who was named winner of the Ernie Davis Award by a single point Thursday afternoon in voting among coaches, athletic directors and area media members.

The award was presented during a ceremony that was part of the Elmira Kiwanis Club luncheon at the Clarion Inn in Elmira. Also nominated by their coaches were Elmira High School senior Evan Garvin and Thomas A. Edison senior Brycen Guinnip.

During his acceptance speech, Salisbury reflected on going to Syracuse University to watch the Orange play and seeing the No. 44 banner in honor of Davis. Syracuse plays on Ernie Davis Legends Field at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Horseheads High School senior Bradock Salisbury was named winner of the 2023 Ernie Davis Award on Dec. 14, 2023 during the Elmira Kiwanis Club luncheon at the Clarion Inn in Elmira.

"It was very nerve-wracking," Salisbury said of Thursday's ceremony. "All three of us up there, we were shaking, just waiting. We were all so excited. All of us were just blessed to be nominated. It was a great experience.

"I just feel fulfilled. Just knowing people see me as having the same characteristics as Ernie Davis, it means a lot."

'A great kid'

The award goes to a player from one of the three Chemung County football programs and is based on football accomplishments, academic achievement and character.

Davis, an Elmira Free Academy graduate, won the Heisman Trophy while at Syracuse in 1961. He died of leukemia in 1963 and the award in his name has been handed out annually since. Thursday would have been Davis' 84th birthday.

"It was awesome. He’s just a great kid," Horseheads football coach Kevin Hillman said of Salisbury winning the award. "I think everything that was talked about up there, the kind of person he is, I think he kind of embodies everything that Ernie did.

"Just a great kid, works hard in the classroom, outside the classroom, volunteers. Just a great teammate. You saw that when he got up there and thanked his O-line. I couldn’t be more proud of the kid."

Salisbury shines on and off the field

Bradock Salisbury (11) of Horseheads follows the blocking of Lucas Mosher (26) during the Blue Raiders' 37-8 win over Union-Endicott in a Section 4 Class A football semifinal Nov. 3, 2023 at Horseheads High School.

Salisbury, a running back/free safety, helped Horseheads advance to the Section 4 Class A championship game. He carried 77 times for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 18 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Hillman joked Thursday after Salisbury's stats were announced that he should have gotten the ball in his hands more often.

On defense, he had 32 tackles to rank fifth on the team and returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown.

Salisbury said team comes first and any success he had individually was a result of those around him.

"This year, being a leader on the team, we kind of set a standard of we're a team here," Salisbury said. "No matter what, we're going to be a family, we're going to be brothers. That's what it came down to at the end."

Ernie Davis Award winners

1963: Ray Fratarcangelo, Elmira Free Academy

1964: Mike Malone, Elmira Notre Dame

1965: Jack Leonard, Notre Dame

1966: Joel Ramich, Notre Dame

1967: Charley Collins, Elmira Southside

1968: Dana Carpenter, EFA

1969: Jim Savino, Southside

1970: Mark Riopko, Thomas A. Edison

1971: Sam Crumpton, Southside

1972: Jim Greene, EFA

1973: A.J. Nassar, Notre Dame

1974: Jamie Krum, Southside

1975: Brad Clark, Horseheads

1976: George Swan, EFA; and Matt Riordan, Notre Dame

1977: Steve Ramich, Notre Dame

1978: Bruce Stayments, EFA

1979: Marty Chalk, EFA; and Eric Rice, Edison

1980: Blaine Fowler, EFA

1981: Tony Prettyman, EFA

1982: Pete Curkendall, Southside

1983: Pete Curkendall, Southside

1984: Dan Callahan, Southside

1985: Jim Polcyn, Notre Dame

1986: Joe Paradis, Edison

1987: Bob Grosvenor, Notre Dame

1988: Bert Conklin, Horseheads

1989: Kevin Murphy, EFA

1990: Geoff Woodworth, Notre Dame

1991: D'Andre Fulmer, EFA

1992: John Maio, Notre Dame

1993: Orlando Smith, EFA

1994: Joel Stephens, Notre Dame

1995: Josh Trexler, EFA

1996: Brad Polk, Notre Dame

1997: Nate Watkins, Horseheads

1998: Matt Tunison, Horseheads; Chris Mallette, Edison

1999: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame

2000: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame

2001: Pat Manuel, Notre Dame

2002: Paul Harnas, Edison

2003: Joel Coon-Ribble, Elmira

2004: Matt Manganaro, Horseheads

2005: Pat Schweiger, Edison; Zack Manuel, Notre Dame

2006: Luke Herrington, Horseheads

2007: Mike Ficarro, Southside

2008: Matt Buice, Notre Dame

2009: Terrell Brown, EFA

2010: Jordan Shay, Southside

2011: Trevor Maycumber, Elmira

2012: Tom Agan, Notre Dame; Glen Watson, Horseheads; Jerry McPeak, Elmira

2013: Eli Thomas, Elmira

2014: Jerry McPeak, Elmira

2015: Allaah Sessions, Elmira

2016: Derrick Stark, Notre Dame

2017: Dan Fedor, Elmira

2018: Maurice Rankins Jr., Horseheads

2019: Gavin Elston, Horseheads

2021 spring: Ryan Scott, Horseheads

2021 fall: Riley Loomis, Horseheads

2022: Brady Keefe, Elmira

2023: Bradock Salisbury, Horseheads

