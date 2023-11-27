We just got a reason to want Notre Dame in the Pop-Tarts Bowl

With Notre Dame waiting to see what bowl game it will be invited to, speculation about it is running wild. At this point, your guess is as good as mine. But what if I told you there now is something to look forward to should the Irish play in the renamed Pop-Tarts Bowl? College football insider Nicole Auerbach has the scoop:

Very important news: The @PopTartsBowl will have the first-ever edible mascot. Per the bowl, when the final whistle blows, the winning team will celebrate by taking a bite of the giant pastry mascot. pic.twitter.com/obie6w1qrM — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 27, 2023

Yes, you read that right. If the Irish are invited to the Pop-Tarts Bowl and win it, they will be helping themselves to a bite out of the giant Pop-Tart that is serving as the game’s mascot. Now isn’t that better than the thought of Marcus Freeman having mayonnaise poured on him after a Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory?

To make things even more interesting, the Irish won this bowl in 2019 when it was the Camping World Bowl. So it’s not out of the question to see them in this game again. I personally am rooting for it because who doesn’t love Pop-Tarts?

