'We just got to click together': J.D. McKissic keeping faith after 1-2 start

'We just got to click': McKissic keeping faith after 1-2 start

Bits and flashes aren't conducive to consistency in the NFL.

The Washington Football Team is 1-2 after the first three weeks of the NFL season in large part because they've only shown bits and flashes, as opposed to putting together a full 60 minutes of the way they're capable of playing.

They came up short against the Chargers, needed an offsides penalty and a Dustin Hopkins retry to beat the Giants in Week 2, and were outclassed by the Bills this past Sunday. Alarm bells have begun to ring for fans and pundits alike, and the PointsBet Sportsbook lowered Washington's win total odds from 8.5 wins to 6.5 the other day.

Still, the players within Washington's practice facility remain largely unworried and confident, including running back J.D. McKissic.

"We feel good where we are, man. We just got to click. Everyone on the special teams, offense, and defense, we just got to click together," McKissic said Thursday. "We still think we're a pretty good football team right now and we get another chance to show that."

With Washington traveling south in Week 4 to take on the Falcons, who just overturned NFC East foes in New York for their first win of the season, all three phases of the game have a shot at showing a better version of themselves from the beatdown in Buffalo.

McKissic and the offense has undergone some learning on the go with Taylor Heinicke replacing an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1. The defense, though, hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations bestowed upon it after giving up the second-least yards per game last season.

While Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Curtis Samuel remain out, Heinicke will need to utilize all the talent at his disposal for the offense to live up to its potential.

"We've shown flashes of who we really are. We just have to be more consistent with those flashes of us moving the ball, having those 13-play drives, and making the big plays down the field...Just getting everyone involved, and that's what we really are," McKissic said.

Additionally, McKissic noted he thought the Burgundy and Gold should be sporting a 2-1 record after the season's opening three weeks, also adding, "We got to find out who we are right now, especially myself."

Cutting out minor mistakes and penalties is one way of finding out who Washington is, McKissic said. Coach Ron Rivera has always harped on the importance of discipline within the locker room, but turning practice into perfect is another issue.

As for how McKissic likes being used in a complimentary role around starter Antonio Gibson, the sixth-year back has enjoyed his involvement and likes the progress he's seen out of Gibson.

"I think it's going smooth right now," McKissic said. "I think he's doing an incredible job of running the ball and catching also."