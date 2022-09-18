So, just how good is KJ Jefferson, anyway? Five reasons why he’s better than ever

Technically, Arkansas football and its fans have had four different years of KJ Jefferson to look at it on the field. Thankfully for the program and its faithful, they get almost two whole years more.

Jefferson made a name for himself last year in throwing for more 2,700 yards with 21 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. His most impressive trait, though, was his running ability as he took off 146 times for a team-high 664 yards with six touchdowns.

To the surprise of no one, it’s been much of the same so far this year. Arkansas is a perfect 3-0, too, heading into the Hogs’ first major test of the year on Saturday: the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M in Week 4.

Jefferson set a career-high in passing in the Hogs’ Week 3 win against Missouri State, going 19 of 31 for 385 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been just as good this year as he was last.

But how good is that? Let’s take a look.

KJ Jefferson makes good decisions

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 03: K.J. Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

At times early last year, Jefferson seemed to force the ball into spots they shouldn’t go. He also had a propensity for taking off from the pocket too soon. Both things settled and even on Saturday, coach Sam Pittman fielded questions afterward about Jefferson perhaps being too patient.

That isn’t a bad thing. The man who threw just four interceptions last year has one this year – which was deflected – and he’s only been sacked four times in three games.

KJ Jefferson has tremendous accuracy

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 17: K.J. Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a pass during the second half of game against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bears 38-27. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The images of last year’s season-opener against Rice remain. Passes were high, low, far, short, wide. But it was for all of a single half and little more. Jefferson completed 67% of his passes with just the four picks. This year, even better: he’s humming along at a 70.5% clip.

KJ Jefferson makes The Big Play

Sep 3, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter as Cincinnati Bearcats safety JaÕvon Hicks (3) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll go with pure numbers here:

Passes complete for more than 10 yards: 27 (fifth in SEC)

Passes complete for more than 20 yards: 13 (second in SEC)

Passes complete for more than 30 yards: 6 (third in SEC)

Passes complete for more than 40, 50 and 60 yards: 3, 2, 2 (tied for second, tied for first, tied for first in SEC)

KJ Jefferson has legs for days

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, center, runs up the middle to score a touchdown against Missouri State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Jefferson was the leading returning rusher among quarterbacks in the SEC heading into this year. And while he’s just third in yardage from the position this year, even that’s a bit misleading.

Jefferson has run for 169 yards and three scores so far and trails just LSU’s Jayden Daniels (225 yards) and Vanderbilt’s Mike Wright (264). Wright’s already lost his job and Jefferson’s weapons will allow him to avoid being the focal point of opposing defenses, which means, long-term, more yardage.

KJ Jefferson has Heart with a capital 'H'

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) scores a touchdown against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Jefferson has proven nigh-impossible to take down in the backfield when he has his legs moving. That isn’t just because he’s 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. Coach Sam Pittman has said Jefferson can take over a game when he wants. And that’s because he simply never quits.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire